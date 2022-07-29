House goes up in flames; fire spreads to automotive business, burning roof off building

SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO