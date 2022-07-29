House goes up in flames; fire spreads to automotive business, burning roof off building

www.kens5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh Jurberg
Related
Fire spreads from shed to home, completely destroying both structures
SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire completely destroyed a home Saturday night, after the flames quickly spread from a shed to the house. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Beech St. on the west side of San Antonio. According to officials on scene, when...
KTSA
Fire destroys home and business on San Antonio’s Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were challenged by hot and windy conditions as they battled flames on the city’s Southwest side Thursday night. The call from the 2500 block of Southcross came in just after 8:30 P.M. When firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed, so they...
SUV crashes into apartment, driver runs off
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants had to be relocated after a driver crashed an SUV into their apartment unit Saturday morning, authorities say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Frio Street for reports of a vehicle crashed into a structure.
'Teamwork makes the dream work': Neighbors work together to save their homes from burning down
SAN ANTONIO — The fire that consumed two south-San Antonio structures Thursday night was so big and so hot that it took only four minutes from the time of dispatch for firefighters to call for more manpower along the 2500 block of West Southcross. A radio transmission from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overnight house fire heavily damages home on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A home on the southwest side of town was heavily damaged by an overnight fire. It happened around 3:16 a.m. early Wednesday morning on the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive near Medina Base Rd. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy flames coming from the single-story residence.
mycanyonlake.com
Body of Spring Branch Woman Who Disappeared July 19 Discovered Friday Near the RV Where She Lived
The stepmother of 45-year-old Shana Alison DiMambro, who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, today confirmed that a body discovered Friday in the 200 block of Mitchell Dr. is her stepdaughter’s. Vickie Dimambro said next-of-kin have been notified. DiMambro’s body was discovered just yards away...
Fire at abandoned golf driving range re-ignites after roof collapse
SAN ANTONIO — A fire at an abandoned golf driving range re-ignited on the far northeast side Monday morning, officials say. The fire originally started Sunday at the golf range located on Mountain Vista Drive which is near 1604 and Judson. When the fire first started, officials were not able to get inside because the roof had collapsed.
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in far west Bexar County. The fatal car crash took place on Culebra Road and Talley Road [...]
1 person hurt after a four-vehicle pile-up on the city’s West Side (San Antonio, TX)
1 person hurt after a four-vehicle pile-up on the city’s West Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Thursday night, one person was hurt following a multi-vehicle wreck on the city’s West Side. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 11 p.m. on Loop 410 near Ingram Road [...]
3 people hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
3 people hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Three people received injuries after a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the city’s North Side. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at about 3:15 a.m. near Wurzbach Parkway and Vista Del Norte [...]
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
KTSA
Driver held for suspicion of DWI following 4 car crash on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A four vehicle crash on the West side sends one to the hospital and another to jail. KSAT-12 is reporting that the crash happened on Loop 410 near Ingram Road at around 11 P.M. Thursday. A motorcycle rider was attempting to pass a SUV,...
2 men found shot, killed outside south-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — Two men were shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex on Pleasanton Road and Gerald Avenue. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw two...
Two men shot, killed at Southside San Antonio apartments
There witnesses to the shooting but men were seen leaving the scene.
'We are devastated': Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered
SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.
KSAT 12
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
KSAT 12
‘She was the sweetest girl’: Family of 19-year-old found dead on West Side looking for answers
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead outside of an abandoned West Side home is searching for answers. Gloria Martinez was found by San Antonio police on July 20 inside of a storage bin, wrapped in blankets, in the 2400 block of San Luis Street.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 men fatally shot at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a South Side apartment complex early Friday morning. Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from West Gerald Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0