Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving semi truck with trailer into center divider and cab tipping onto side along Interstate 40 just west of J Street.

Effective: 2022-07-29 18:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 745 PM PDT/745 PM MST/. * At 647 PM PDT/647 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 26 miles southeast of Bunkerville, or 26 miles south of Littlefield, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Grand Canyon Skywalk, South Cove and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO