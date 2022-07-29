Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving semi truck with trailer into center divider and cab tipping onto side along Interstate 40 just west of J Street.

zachnews.net
Related
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Vehicle crash off Needles Highway near Budweiser Road.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A vehicle crash has occurred off Needles Highway near Budweiser Road. The crash was reported at 1:19 p.m. PT on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Initial reports from the California Highway Patrol that solo vehicle crash with with...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Prescott Street closure planned in Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Prescott Street will be closed between Sunshine Drive and Kino Avenue for a UniSource gas main extension from Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5, , from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Detour signs will be posted, and we urge the traveling public to use caution around construction zones and workers. Please, contact Tanner Brown (928) 391-1257 for any questions.
boatlyfe.com
DCB M37R Catamaran No. 14 Set For Shootout Delivery
<!– New Products: DCB M37R Catamaran No. 14 Set For Shootout Delivery. Imagine having a brand-new DCB Performance Boats M37R catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines finished and just waiting for you to hop into the plush driver’s seat, hit the throttles and go. The only things separating you from your immaculate 37-footer are approximately 2,800 miles of road between Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and your home in Brockville, Ontario, Canada and, of course, the United States-Canada border.
fox10phoenix.com
2 arrested in deadly Mohave County shooting
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Golden Valley that left one man dead. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. on July 24 to a desert area and found two people who had been shot. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Inmate death under investigation
KINGMAN – The death of an Adult Detention Center inmate is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). An agency Facebook post stated that outside medical personnel responded to the downtown Kingman facility at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, July 28, when 26-year-old Raul Martinez of Bullhead City was unresponsive.
Inmate dies in Arizona after refusing to eat while in custody
An investigation is under way after an inmate died while in custody at the Mohave County (Arizona) Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Havasu man charged with detonating homemade explosives
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of detonating homemade explosive devices in Lake Havasu City. Police said it was July 13 when officers were informed video surveillance showed an unknown white male adult setting off small Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) over a two-month period in the parking lot near the 5600 block of Highway 95.
KOLD-TV
Woman clinging to stop sign rescued during western Arizona flooding
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is safe after being rescued during flash flooding Monday afternoon in western Arizona. Around 5 p.m. Monday, a construction crew in Golden Valley called 911 about a woman who was holding onto a stop sign as waters were rising in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road. Mohave County deputies responded, along with search and rescue crews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Body of missing Layton father found near site his car was last seen in Arizona
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The body of a Layton man who was reported missing by his family has been found near the site his car was last seen in Arizona. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue officials said 49-year-old Beau Riddle was found deceased in Littlefield, Arizona, on Tuesday.
riverscenemagazine.com
Lake Havasu’s Beauden Baumkirchner And His Family Continue Healing
Nearly two years ago, the Baumkirchner family of Lake Havasu City began a journey that has taken them from very low lows and some very exciting times. In November 2020, several events conspired to come together as the perfect storm. The couple had planned to go camping in California near...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way crash in Arizona kills pregnant traveling nurse
Family and friends are remembering pregnant mother of two who was killed in a crash, as she was heading to Kingman for work as a traveling nurse. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Unidentified body found outside Kingman￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of the body of a male adult, about 18 miles north of the Kingman city limits. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the body was located off of Stockton Hill Road at milepost 24 on Saturday, July 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Rain in Central Lake Havasu City
We thought the 'Havadome' would send the clouds around, but it's coming down in big drops and strong wind. Credit: Robert S.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 18:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 745 PM PDT/745 PM MST/. * At 647 PM PDT/647 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 26 miles southeast of Bunkerville, or 26 miles south of Littlefield, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Grand Canyon Skywalk, South Cove and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Las Vegas residents travel to Arizona in hopes to buy the winning ticket
While Nevada is not part of the lottery, there are several places you can get a ticket including in Arizona, about 30 miles from the Hoover Dam.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legendary rockers Three Dog Night set to bring hits to Edgewater’s E Center￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Veteran rockers Three Dog Night will bring their catalog of hits including “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White” to the stage at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center with a performance on Saturday, Nov. 5.
thestandardnewspaper.online
New hotel breaks ground
KINGMAN – Heavy equipment is rolling over the 2.35-acre site where a hybrid Wingate & Hawthorn hotel by Wyndham will be constructed in Kingman. Site preparation is underway near the Home 2 Suites property between the old Safeway Shopping Plaza and Interstate 40. Project principal Doug Wright said Yuma...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, July 29-31
Enjoy a tribute to Reba McEntire and Patsy Cline or a comedy show from Jeff Foxworthy in Laughlin, watch a play inspired by Dr. Seuss’ characters in Lake Havasu City or peruse through a dinosaur exhibit in Bullhead City. Hear two queens of country celebrated during the Simply Reba...
Comments / 0