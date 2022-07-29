ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving semi truck with trailer into center divider and cab tipping onto side along Interstate 40 just west of J Street.

By ZachNews
 2 days ago
#J Street#Interstate 40#California Highway Patrol#Divider#Breaking News#Traffic Accident#A G Towing
