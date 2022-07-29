Old Glory Honor Flight Lifts Off from Oshkosh

wncy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday was a night to recognize military veterans at EAA AirVenture with a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight returning home after a day in the nation’s capital. This is the tenth Honor Flight to land at AirVenture, but the first one in three years because of...
WNCY
EAA AirVenture 2022 Sees Record-Breaking Year
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sunday marks the end of a week long Oshkosh tradition. EAA AirVenture 2022 is being called the biggest success since it started in 1953. James Fitzmaurice has been a pilot since he was 16 years old. “It’s been my dream to come to Oshkosh for...
WNCY
LISTEN: A Brother’s Love On Mission 58
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Mission 58 for the Old Glory Honor Flight of NE Wisconsin is in the books, taking nearly 100 Vietnam war veterans to Washington DC on Friday for a very special of the monuments and memorial in their honor. All the veterans on board have a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
Flying Magazine
Oshkosh Marks USAF Anniversary with C-17
The McDonnell Douglas / Boeing C-17 Globemaster III boasts a cruise speed of around 450 knots at FL280. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck]. Faster than a Lockheed Martin C-130 with more agility and lower maintenance costs than a C-5, the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing (NYSE: BA) Globemaster III strategic airlifter—affectionately dubbed The Moose—has proved to be the master of short-field takeoff and landing capability.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
whbl.com
Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Begins 4th Anniversary Celebration Today
Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, but the celebration begins today (July 29th). All weekend long, anyone under 18-years-old can get into the local attraction for free, and all can celebrate by trying their hand at butter making with Pine River Dairy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
generalaviationnews.com
Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022
Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
Manitowoc businesses expect customer increase after 8th, 10th Streets conversion
Fast forward to 2022, and on Aug. 15, Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets will switch into two-way roads.
WBAY Green Bay
Brillion announces Brillion Works project
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project. The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Sausage Plus wins national award for beef jerky
WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus won the 2022 Reserve Champion for Jerky - Whole Muscle at the 2022 American Cured Meat Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16. “I’m really proud of our team,” said West Bend Sausage Plus co-owner Ben Houle. “It was a team effort to win it, and we got a great staff here.”
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
