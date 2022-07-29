ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Old Glory Honor Flight Lifts Off from Oshkosh

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wncy.com

WBAY Green Bay

Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday was a night to recognize military veterans at EAA AirVenture with a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight returning home after a day in the nation’s capital. This is the tenth Honor Flight to land at AirVenture, but the first one in three years because of...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

EAA AirVenture 2022 Sees Record-Breaking Year

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sunday marks the end of a week long Oshkosh tradition. EAA AirVenture 2022 is being called the biggest success since it started in 1953. James Fitzmaurice has been a pilot since he was 16 years old. “It’s been my dream to come to Oshkosh for...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

LISTEN: A Brother’s Love On Mission 58

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Mission 58 for the Old Glory Honor Flight of NE Wisconsin is in the books, taking nearly 100 Vietnam war veterans to Washington DC on Friday for a very special of the monuments and memorial in their honor. All the veterans on board have a...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
OSHKOSH, WI
Flying Magazine

Oshkosh Marks USAF Anniversary with C-17

The McDonnell Douglas / Boeing C-17 Globemaster III boasts a cruise speed of around 450 knots at FL280. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck]. Faster than a Lockheed Martin C-130 with more agility and lower maintenance costs than a C-5, the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing (NYSE: BA) Globemaster III strategic airlifter—affectionately dubbed The Moose—has proved to be the master of short-field takeoff and landing capability.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
KIEL, WI
whbl.com

Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
generalaviationnews.com

Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022

Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good life jacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 am, crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brillion announces Brillion Works project

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project. The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.
BRILLION, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Sausage Plus wins national award for beef jerky

WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus won the 2022 Reserve Champion for Jerky - Whole Muscle at the 2022 American Cured Meat Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16. “I’m really proud of our team,” said West Bend Sausage Plus co-owner Ben Houle. “It was a team effort to win it, and we got a great staff here.”
dailyphew.com

Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest

I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
GREEN BAY, WI

