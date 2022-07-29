ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Opening day at the Indiana State Fair with Anna Whelchel

Fox 59
 2 days ago
fox59.com

Fox 59

Getting a taste of the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair

Sherman gives us a taste of the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

World of Speed exhibit at Indiana State Fair

Lindy Thackston shows us the World of Speed exhibit at Indiana State Fair!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that's how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn't stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions' website,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 59

Britt talks to kids showing off their livestock at the State Fair

Britt talks to kids showing off their livestock at the State Fair!
INDIANA STATE
Discounts and daily deals at Indiana State Fair

A trip to the Indiana State Fair does not need to bust your bank account! Organizers say there are daily deals and discounts throughout all 18 days of the fair, which runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking storm chances across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For you Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Abortion vote pushed back

A full Senate vote on a bill that would largely ban abortion in Indiana will take place Saturday.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Fair weather to kick-off the Indiana State Fair!

A cold front brought scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms over the southern half of the state on Thursday. The activity has moved out of the area and wind shift has occurred. With winds now out of the northwest, a cooler and less humid air mass is going filter into the Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Deadly floods cause major damage in Kentucky

Kentucky's governor said 16 people have died in floods, a toll he expected to grow.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 59

Less humid and sunny just in time for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Friday! Temperatures today will be in the 80s but with low humidity! Great weather ahead for the fair, Brickyard, really anything outside!. For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine! UV Index is high today which means you can get sunburnt in about 15 minutes. If you’re heading out to the fair, wear sunscreen!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to stay safe from algae on Indiana lakes

INDIANAPOLIS – Blue-green algae is blooming on lakes and ponds across the state of Indiana. While no beaches are closed due to this algae, it is still important to avoid it and stay safe during the rest of the summer months. Ginger Murphy, the Deputy Director for Stewardship for Indiana State Parks, explained where algae bloom is found and ways you can help slow the spread of algae.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Gorgeous late week weather expected to hold through most of the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures on this Friday returned to below average levels with a high that maxed out at 82 degrees. This comes after a cold front advanced through the state one day prior. A northwest wind remains in it’s wake and is responsible for spilling mild & dry air through the Midwest. A high pressure system currently over Iowa will maintain this northwesterly flow into the weekend.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Nominate Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food

Indy’s Best is back for opening day of the Indiana State Fair, so we had to go with a fair theme!. When we think of the state fair, we think of awesome food like corn dogs, giant tenderloins, and funnel cakes. So we want to know what your favorite...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Winds of change foreshadow a pattern shift ahead of the new week

INDIANAPOLIS – Near-perfect weather has been abundant through Central Indiana leading up to and through the first half of the weekend. Dry air has been firmly in place thanks to high pressure and a wind out of the north. Along with it has come mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. As the high pressure system proceeds eastward however, the region will become more susceptible to changing weather conditions with wind becoming southerly.
INDIANA STATE

