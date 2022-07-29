ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MI

Croswell-Lexington Little League softball team wins 10U state championship

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
It was a 16-hour round trip for the Croswell-Lexington Little League softball team. But the All-Stars returned home with what they came for.

Cros-Lex defeated West Portage, 5-1, to win the 2022 Michigan Little League 10U state championship at Gladstone High School on Wednesday.

"It feels really good," Cros-Lex coach Scott Young said. "It's nice when the girls can work hard all season, produce on the field and at the end of the day come home with a state title. It's nice to bring that back to Croswell."

The All-Stars consisted of 10 players — Piper Cayce, Payton Masi, Cora McGarvie, Faith Mitchell, Olivia Pearson, Phoebe Schultz, Gray Shaw, Kinsley Westendorf, Taylor Westendorf and Olivia Young.

They went 10-0 in the state tournament and outscored their opponents 60-6. In the title game, Cros-Lex totaled 11 hits from seven different batters. Shaw, Cayce, Olivia Young and Kinsley Westendorf all had two hits.

"We did a really good job in our batting order, top to bottom, of putting the ball in play," Scott Young said. "It was a team win all the way around. We couldn't have done it without all 10 players."

Olivia Young, who is also Scott's daughter, pitched a no-hitter. West Portage's lone run against her was unearned on an error in the first inning. She quickly regrouped and the All-Stars entered the second inning with a 3-1 lead. They cruised from that point on.

"That was real big," Scott Young said. "(West Portage) had a tough time catching up to her. And whenever they did catch up to her, our defense made the plays in the field."

At the 8-10 age level, there isn't a national tournament waiting for state champions. But there will be a parade to celebrate the club's accomplishment on Aug. 6 in Croswell.

"It wasn't one kid who did it," Scott Young said. "It was our whole team, in general, with the players and coaches. We all covered it together."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Croswell-Lexington Little League softball team wins 10U state championship

