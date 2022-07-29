Voting in Williamson County: Here are the candidates for the Aug. 4 election
Voting is underway in Williamson County for the Aug. 4 countywide elections. Here's a look at who's on the ballot.
Candidate are listed with political parties — "D" for Democrat, "R" for Republican and "I" for independent candidates. Incumbent candidates are noted.
Contested county races
- County Clerk:
- Deborah C. Sparks, D
- Jeff Whidby, R (incumbent)
- County Commission District 1 (voters choose two):
- Ricky D. Jones, R (incumbent)
- Lisa H. Lenox, R
- LaRhonda J. Williams, D
- County Commission District 3 (voters choose two):
- Jeff Graves, R; Matthew Harakas, D
- Daniel T. Jordan, I
- Jennifer Moore Mason, R (incumbent)
- County Commission District 4 (voters choose two):
- Tom Atema, I
- Gregg B. Lawrence, R (incumbent)
- Pete Stresser, R
- County Commission District 5 (voters choose two):
- H. Evan Bledsoe, I
- Michael B. Gallik, I
- Greg Sanford, R
- Mary Smith, R
- County Commission District 10 (voters choose two):
- Meghan Guffee, R (incumbent)
- David Landrum, R (incumbent)
- Courtenay D. Rogers, D
- Kenneth Townsend, D
- County Commission District 11 (voters choose two):
- Sean R. Aiello, R (incumbent)
- Brian Beathard, R (incumbent)
- Johnna D. Carter-Haynes, D
- County Commission District 12 (voters choose two):
- Brian Clifford, R
- Erin Crawford, D
- Steve Smith, R (incumbent)
- County Mayor:
- Rogers Anderson, R (incumbent)
- Stephen "Coach" Done, I
School board
Each Williamson County School Board race is contested by at least two candidates. For the Franklin Special School District race, voters will select three candidates.
- School Board District 2:
- Dan Cash, R (incumbent)
- Tiffany A. Eccles, I
- School Board District 4:
- Robert A Britton, D
- Josh Brown, R (incumbent)
- Del W. Wright, I
- School Board District 6:
- Kristan A. Bidinger, I
- Jay Galbreath, R (incumbent)
- Debbie Pace, I
- School Board District 8:
- Kenneth M. Chilton, I
- Donna O. Clements, R
- School Board District 10:
- Jennifer Haile, D
- William "Doc" Holladay, I
- Eric Welch, R (incumbent)
- School Board District 12:
- Drason Beasley, R
- Nancy Nelson Garrett, I (incumbent)
- Franklin Special School District Board (voters choose three):
- Allena McFarland Bell, I (incumbent)
- Robin B. Newman, I (incumbent)
- Laura A. Stendel, D
- Timothy Stillings, I (incumbent)
Uncontested county races
This is the general election for several countywide races. Several candidates are running unopposed following the county's partisan primary election in May.
- Circuit Court Clerk:
- Debbie McMillan Barrett, R (incumbent)
- Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division I:
- Joseph "Woody" Woodruff, R (incumbent)
- Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division II:
- Deana C. Hood, R
- Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division III:
- Michael W Binkley, R (incumbent)
- Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division IV:
- Deanna Bell Johnson, R (incumbent)
- County Commission District 2 (voters choose two):
- Judy Lynch Herbert, R (incumbent); Elizabeth "Betsy" Hester, R (incumbent)
- County Commission District 6 (voters choose two):
- Erin Nations, R (incumbent); Paul L. Webb, R (incumbent)
- County Commission, District 7 (voters choose two):
- Bert Chalfant, R (incumbent); Tom Tunnicliffe, R (incumbent)
- County Commission, District 8 (voters choose two):
- Barb Sturgeon, R (incumbent); Drew Torres, R
- County Commission, District 9 (voters choose two):
- Chas Morton, R (incumbent); Matt Williams, R (incumbent)
- District Attorney General, 21st Judicial District:
- Kim R. Helper, R (incumbent)
- Fairview municipal judge:
- Shannon L. Crutcher (incumbent)
- Fairview municipal court clerk:
- Gina Mangrum
- General Sessions Judge, Part I:
- Denise Andre, R (incumbent)
- General Sessions Judge, Part II:
- Tom Taylor, R (incumbent)
- Juvenile Court Clerk:
- Margaret Gurley Mahew, R
- Juvenile Court Judge:
- Sharon Guffee, R (incumbent)
- Public Defender, 21st Judicial District:
- Greg Burlison, R (unopposed)
- Register Of Deeds:
- Sherry Anderson, R (incumbent)
- Sheriff:
- Dusty Rhoades, R (incumbent)
- Trustee:
- Karen Paris, R (incumbent)
State and federal races
Voters will also choose candidates in partisan primary races for statewide and federal offices.
Democratic primaries
- Tennessee Governor:
- Carnita Faye Atwater
- Jason Brantley Martin
- JB Smiley Jr.
- U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District:
- Heidi Campbell
- U.S. House of Representatives, 7th District:
- Odessa Kelly
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 61st District:
- Steven M. Cervantes
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 63rd District:
- Kisha Davis
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 92nd District:
- Angela Hughes
- State Executive Committeeman, 28th District:
- Seth James Campbell
- Gregory D. Hanners
- State Executive Committeewoman, 28th District:
- Vicki S. Hale
Republican primaries
- Tennessee Governor:
- Bill Lee (incumbent)
- U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District:
- Geni Batchelor
- Jeff Beierlein
- Natisha Brooks
- Beth Harwell
- Timothy Bruce Lee
- Andy Ogles
- Stewart T. Parks
- Kurt Winstead
- Tres Wittum
- U.S. House of Representatives, 7th District:
- Mark E. Green (incumbent)
- Tennessee State Senate, 27th District:
- Gary Humble
- Jack Johnson (incumbent)
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 61st District:
- Gino Bulso
- Bob Ravener
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 63rd District:
- Laurie Cardoza-Moore
- Jake McCalmon
- James Sloan
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 65th District:
- Sam Whitson (incumbent)
- Tennessee House of Representatives, 92nd District:
- Matt Fitterer
- Jeff Ford
- Todd Warner (incumbent)
- State Executive Committeeman, 27th District:
- Steve Allbrooks
- State Executive Committeewoman, 27th District:
- Cyndi Miller
- State Executive Committeewoman, 28th District:
- Angie McClanahan
- Julie Quan
Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.
