Voting in Williamson County: Here are the candidates for the Aug. 4 election

Voting is underway in Williamson County for the Aug. 4 countywide elections. Here's a look at who's on the ballot.

Candidate are listed with political parties — "D" for Democrat, "R" for Republican and "I" for independent candidates. Incumbent candidates are noted.

Contested county races

County Clerk:

Deborah C. Sparks, D

Jeff Whidby, R (incumbent)

County Commission District 1 (voters choose two):

Ricky D. Jones, R (incumbent)

Lisa H. Lenox, R

LaRhonda J. Williams, D

County Commission District 3 (voters choose two):

Jeff Graves, R; Matthew Harakas, D

Daniel T. Jordan, I

Jennifer Moore Mason, R (incumbent)

County Commission District 4 (voters choose two):

​​​​Tom Atema, I

Gregg B. Lawrence, R (incumbent)

Pete Stresser, R

County Commission District 5 (voters choose two):

H. Evan Bledsoe, I

Michael B. Gallik, I

Greg Sanford, R

Mary Smith, R

County Commission District 10 (voters choose two):

Meghan Guffee, R (incumbent)

David Landrum, R (incumbent)

Courtenay D. Rogers, D

Kenneth Townsend, D

County Commission District 11 (voters choose two):

Sean R. Aiello, R (incumbent)

Brian Beathard, R (incumbent)

Johnna D. Carter-Haynes, D

County Commission District 12 (voters choose two):

Brian Clifford, R

Erin Crawford, D

Steve Smith, R (incumbent)

County Mayor:

Rogers Anderson, R (incumbent)

Stephen "Coach" Done, I

School board

Each Williamson County School Board race is contested by at least two candidates. For the Franklin Special School District race, voters will select three candidates.

School Board District 2:

Dan Cash, R (incumbent)

Tiffany A. Eccles, I

School Board District 4:

Robert A Britton, D

Josh Brown, R (incumbent)

Del W. Wright, I

School Board District 6:

Kristan A. Bidinger, I

Jay Galbreath, R (incumbent)

Debbie Pace, I

School Board District 8:

Kenneth M. Chilton, I

Donna O. Clements, R

School Board District 10:

Jennifer Haile, D

William "Doc" Holladay, I

Eric Welch, R (incumbent)

School Board District 12:

Drason Beasley, R

Nancy Nelson Garrett, I (incumbent)

Franklin Special School District Board (voters choose three):

Allena McFarland Bell, I (incumbent)

Robin B. Newman, I (incumbent)

Laura A. Stendel, D

Timothy Stillings, I (incumbent)

Uncontested county races

This is the general election for several countywide races. Several candidates are running unopposed following the county's partisan primary election in May.

Circuit Court Clerk:

Debbie McMillan Barrett, R (incumbent)

Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division I:

Joseph "Woody" Woodruff, R (incumbent)

Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division II:

Deana C. Hood, R

Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division III:

Michael W Binkley, R (incumbent)

Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division IV:

Deanna Bell Johnson, R (incumbent)

County Commission District 2 (voters choose two):

Judy Lynch Herbert, R (incumbent); Elizabeth "Betsy" Hester, R (incumbent)

County Commission District 6 (voters choose two):

Erin Nations, R (incumbent); Paul L. Webb, R (incumbent)

County Commission, District 7 (voters choose two):

Bert Chalfant, R (incumbent); Tom Tunnicliffe, R (incumbent)

County Commission, District 8 (voters choose two):

Barb Sturgeon, R (incumbent); Drew Torres, R

County Commission, District 9 (voters choose two):

Chas Morton, R (incumbent); Matt Williams, R (incumbent)

District Attorney General, 21st Judicial District:

Kim R. Helper, R (incumbent)

Fairview municipal judge:

Shannon L. Crutcher (incumbent)

Fairview municipal court clerk:

Gina Mangrum

General Sessions Judge, Part I:

Denise Andre, R (incumbent)

General Sessions Judge, Part II:

Tom Taylor, R (incumbent)

Juvenile Court Clerk:

Margaret Gurley Mahew, R

Juvenile Court Judge:

Sharon Guffee, R (incumbent)

Public Defender, 21st Judicial District:

Greg Burlison, R (unopposed)

Register Of Deeds:

Sherry Anderson, R (incumbent)

Sheriff:

Dusty Rhoades, R (incumbent)

Trustee:

Karen Paris, R (incumbent)

State and federal races

Voters will also choose candidates in partisan primary races for statewide and federal offices.

Democratic primaries

Tennessee Governor:

Carnita Faye Atwater

Jason Brantley Martin

JB Smiley Jr.

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District:

Heidi Campbell

U.S. House of Representatives, 7th District:

Odessa Kelly

Tennessee House of Representatives, 61st District:

Steven M. Cervantes

Tennessee House of Representatives, 63rd District:

Kisha Davis

Tennessee House of Representatives, 92nd District:

Angela Hughes

State Executive Committeeman, 28th District:

Seth James Campbell

Gregory D. Hanners

State Executive Committeewoman, 28th District:

Vicki S. Hale

Republican primaries

Tennessee Governor:

Bill Lee (incumbent)

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District:

Geni Batchelor

Jeff Beierlein

Natisha Brooks

Beth Harwell

Timothy Bruce Lee

Andy Ogles

Stewart T. Parks

Kurt Winstead

Tres Wittum

U.S. House of Representatives, 7th District:

Mark E. Green (incumbent)

Tennessee State Senate, 27th District:

Gary Humble

Jack Johnson (incumbent)

Tennessee House of Representatives, 61st District:

Gino Bulso

Bob Ravener

Tennessee House of Representatives, 63rd District:

Laurie Cardoza-Moore

Jake McCalmon

James Sloan

Tennessee House of Representatives, 65th District:

Sam Whitson (incumbent)

Tennessee House of Representatives, 92nd District:

Matt Fitterer

Jeff Ford

Todd Warner (incumbent)

State Executive Committeeman, 27th District:

Steve Allbrooks

State Executive Committeewoman, 27th District:

Cyndi Miller

State Executive Committeewoman, 28th District:

Angie McClanahan

Julie Quan

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.