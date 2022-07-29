ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Voting in Williamson County: Here are the candidates for the Aug. 4 election

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
Voting is underway in Williamson County for the Aug. 4 countywide elections. Here's a look at who's on the ballot.

Candidate are listed with political parties — "D" for Democrat, "R" for Republican and "I" for independent candidates. Incumbent candidates are noted.

Contested county races

  • County Clerk:
  • Deborah C. Sparks, D
  • Jeff Whidby, R (incumbent)
  • County Commission District 1 (voters choose two):
  • Ricky D. Jones, R (incumbent)
  • Lisa H. Lenox, R
  • LaRhonda J. Williams, D
  • County Commission District 3 (voters choose two):
  • Jeff Graves, R; Matthew Harakas, D
  • Daniel T. Jordan, I
  • Jennifer Moore Mason, R (incumbent)
  • County Commission District 4 (voters choose two):
  • ​​​​Tom Atema, I
  • Gregg B. Lawrence, R (incumbent)
  • Pete Stresser, R
  • County Commission District 5 (voters choose two):
  • H. Evan Bledsoe, I
  • Michael B. Gallik, I
  • Greg Sanford, R
  • Mary Smith, R
  • County Commission District 10 (voters choose two):
  • Meghan Guffee, R (incumbent)
  • David Landrum, R (incumbent)
  • Courtenay D. Rogers, D
  • Kenneth Townsend, D
  • County Commission District 11 (voters choose two):
  • Sean R. Aiello, R (incumbent)
  • Brian Beathard, R (incumbent)
  • Johnna D. Carter-Haynes, D
  • County Commission District 12 (voters choose two):
  • Brian Clifford, R
  • Erin Crawford, D
  • Steve Smith, R (incumbent)
  • County Mayor:
  • Rogers Anderson, R (incumbent)
  • Stephen "Coach" Done, I

School board

Each Williamson County School Board race is contested by at least two candidates. For the Franklin Special School District race, voters will select three candidates.

  • School Board District 2:
  • Dan Cash, R (incumbent)
  • Tiffany A. Eccles, I
  • School Board District 4:
  • Robert A Britton, D
  • Josh Brown, R (incumbent)
  • Del W. Wright, I
  • School Board District 6:
  • Kristan A. Bidinger, I
  • Jay Galbreath, R (incumbent)
  • Debbie Pace, I
  • School Board District 8:
  • Kenneth M. Chilton, I
  • Donna O. Clements, R
  • School Board District 10:
  • Jennifer Haile, D
  • William "Doc" Holladay, I
  • Eric Welch, R (incumbent)
  • School Board District 12:
  • Drason Beasley, R
  • Nancy Nelson Garrett, I (incumbent)
  • Franklin Special School District Board (voters choose three):
  • Allena McFarland Bell, I (incumbent)
  • Robin B. Newman, I (incumbent)
  • Laura A. Stendel, D
  • Timothy Stillings, I (incumbent)

Uncontested county races

This is the general election for several countywide races. Several candidates are running unopposed following the county's partisan primary election in May.

  • Circuit Court Clerk:
  • Debbie McMillan Barrett, R (incumbent)
  • Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division I:
  • Joseph "Woody" Woodruff, R (incumbent)
  • Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division II:
  • Deana C. Hood, R
  • Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division III:
  • Michael W Binkley, R (incumbent)
  • Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division IV:
  • Deanna Bell Johnson, R (incumbent)
  • County Commission District 2 (voters choose two):
  • Judy Lynch Herbert, R (incumbent); Elizabeth "Betsy" Hester, R (incumbent)
  • County Commission District 6 (voters choose two):
  • Erin Nations, R (incumbent); Paul L. Webb, R (incumbent)
  • County Commission, District 7 (voters choose two):
  • Bert Chalfant, R (incumbent); Tom Tunnicliffe, R (incumbent)
  • County Commission, District 8 (voters choose two):
  • Barb Sturgeon, R (incumbent); Drew Torres, R
  • County Commission, District 9 (voters choose two):
  • Chas Morton, R (incumbent); Matt Williams, R (incumbent)
  • District Attorney General, 21st Judicial District:
  • Kim R. Helper, R (incumbent)
  • Fairview municipal judge:
  • Shannon L. Crutcher (incumbent)
  • Fairview municipal court clerk:
  • Gina Mangrum
  • General Sessions Judge, Part I:
  • Denise Andre, R (incumbent)
  • General Sessions Judge, Part II:
  • Tom Taylor, R (incumbent)
  • Juvenile Court Clerk:
  • Margaret Gurley Mahew, R
  • Juvenile Court Judge:
  • Sharon Guffee, R (incumbent)
  • Public Defender, 21st Judicial District:
  • Greg Burlison, R (unopposed)
  • Register Of Deeds:
  • Sherry Anderson, R (incumbent)
  • Sheriff:
  • Dusty Rhoades, R (incumbent)
  • Trustee:
  • Karen Paris, R (incumbent)

State and federal races

Voters will also choose candidates in partisan primary races for statewide and federal offices.

Democratic primaries

  • Tennessee Governor:
  • Carnita Faye Atwater
  • Jason Brantley Martin
  • JB Smiley Jr.
  • U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District:
  • Heidi Campbell
  • U.S. House of Representatives, 7th District:
  • Odessa Kelly
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 61st District:
  • Steven M. Cervantes
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 63rd District:
  • Kisha Davis
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 92nd District:
  • Angela Hughes
  • State Executive Committeeman, 28th District:
  • Seth James Campbell
  • Gregory D. Hanners
  • State Executive Committeewoman, 28th District:
  • Vicki S. Hale

Republican primaries

  • Tennessee Governor:
  • Bill Lee (incumbent)
  • U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District:
  • Geni Batchelor
  • Jeff Beierlein
  • Natisha Brooks
  • Beth Harwell
  • Timothy Bruce Lee
  • Andy Ogles
  • Stewart T. Parks
  • Kurt Winstead
  • Tres Wittum
  • U.S. House of Representatives, 7th District:
  • Mark E. Green (incumbent)
  • Tennessee State Senate, 27th District:
  • Gary Humble
  • Jack Johnson (incumbent)
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 61st District:
  • Gino Bulso
  • Bob Ravener
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 63rd District:
  • Laurie Cardoza-Moore
  • Jake McCalmon
  • James Sloan
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 65th District:
  • Sam Whitson (incumbent)
  • Tennessee House of Representatives, 92nd District:
  • Matt Fitterer
  • Jeff Ford
  • Todd Warner (incumbent)
  • State Executive Committeeman, 27th District:
  • Steve Allbrooks
  • State Executive Committeewoman, 27th District:
  • Cyndi Miller
  • State Executive Committeewoman, 28th District:
  • Angie McClanahan
  • Julie Quan

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.

