Burns BBQ Bash returns Saturday with live music, fireworks and, yep, barbecue

Burns and barbecue will be showcased Saturday.

For the second year, Burns BBQ Bash, a free event that includes a barbecue cookoff, a kid zone, live music, a cruise in, and a fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m., will be hosted by the Town of Burns.

Event organizer Morgan Kincaid Chandler said the Bash, which is organized in partnership with the Community Foundation of Dickson County. originated from Burns leaders' desire to create a community festival.

“Who doesn’t love barbecue?” said Chandler, adding that she's looking forward to continuing last year's success.

Chandler headed up organizing the event because of her passion for community involvement.

“It’s very important for me to push community and togetherness no matter what the outcome,” she said. “Burns has so much to offer our county.”

The event is sponsored by the Burns Cowboys and Little League.

“We literally couldn’t do it without these groups,” Chandler said.

The festival will start at 10:30 a.m. at the new Burns municipal ballpark on Highway 96 next to Stuart Burns Elementary. Parking will be available at the school. Dogs are welcome if they are friendly and leashed.

The day's event schedule includes:

People's Choice BBQ, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Kids Zone opens at 10:30 a.m.

Live Music starts at 11 a.m.

Cruise-in from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m.

More information about the festival can be found at the event website.