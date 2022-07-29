ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say

A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning at approximately 12:04 a.m. Officers arrived on the 800 block of West 6th Street to find a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Saturday shooting hospitalizes man

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Wilmington. City police said officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 6th Street shortly after midnight Saturday. He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. There's no information at this point about who...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire

PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them. New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning. Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning. The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigate Shooting on North Madison Street

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officers responded to the 400 block of North Madison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST PEEPING TOM IN COLLINS PARK

(New Castle 19720) On July 20th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Killoran Dr, in the community of Collins Park for the report of a suspicious person. When the officers arrived, they met with the 32-year-old victim and...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Who Held His Baby Girl Off I-95 Overpass in Philadelphia Charged

A gun-wielding father who allegedly threatened to throw his own baby off a freeway overpass in Philadelphia has now been criminally charged. Raheem Murphy, 35, faces counts of aggravated assault, threatening the safety of a child, reckless endangerment, possession of an instrument of crime and related charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dies After Being Shot, Striking Home in Vineland; Man in Custody

A car crashed into a house in Vineland, New Jersey after the driver was shot and killed late Saturday night. Family members of the driver told NBC10 that the man died after the shooting and crash in a residential Vineland neighborhood. He only lived about five minutes from the crash site, they said.
VINELAND, NJ
MyChesCo

Bear Man Arrested, Police Recover Loaded Handgun, Cocaine

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of North Washington Street when they made contact with 22-year-old Jerome Ames of Bear. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun, that was reported stolen, and 3.5 grams of cocaine. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Loaded Shotgun and Marijuana Found in Wilmington Car Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and three juveniles on gun and gun charges. Authorities state that on July 21 at approximately 3:08 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of North Lombard Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Rayshawn Selby, a 17-year-old male juvenile and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and 1 gram of marijuana. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

