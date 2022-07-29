Police Brief: Taxi Drivers Robbed While Waiting for Fares in New York City

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet up at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asks […]
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
Bronx smoke shop worker charged with fatally stabbing homeless man in dispute outside store
A Bronx smoke shop worker fatally stabbed a homeless man who violently argued with the 78-year-old shop manager outside the store, police said. Kenneth Fair, 59, was unconscious with a stab wound on his neck when cops found him outside the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on W. Fordham Road near Sedgewick Ave. in University Heights just after noon on Saturday. The argument began when Fair complained that as ...
Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say
A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday. Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway. First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the ...
NYPD officer, 27, arrested on SI for using fake plates to avoid tolls: officials
Officials arrested a 27-year-old NYPD officer on Staten Island early Thursday after he used an expired paper license plate in order to avoid paying tolls, according to the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office.
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
Newark Police Searching for Female Shoplifter Who Assaulted Dollar General Employee
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can identify a woman who...
Sailboat Gets Stuck Under Roosevelt Island Bridge in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A sailboat in distress got stuck under the Roosevelt Island Bridge...
NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road shortly after noon.
Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Road in University Heights just after noon on Saturday, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
Suspect arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
New York City Department Of Sanitation Employee, Andrew DeMartino, 35, Arrested
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 1620 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 123rd Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Andrew DeMartino. New York City Department of Sanitation. Charges:. criminal possession of a controlled substance. The investigation...
Passaic Officer Abandons Seriously Injured Female Passenger In Pre-Dawn DWI Crash: Prosecutor
An off-duty City of Passaic police officer was drunk when he crashed his car and took off on foot, leaving a seriously injured female companion from Clifton behind, authorities said following his arrest. Edgar Delgado, 31, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on a host of charges -- including...
NYC Gang Leaders Guilty for Murder of 15-Year-Old Dragged Out of Bodega and Hacked to Death by Machete
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old boy was brutally murdered by a group of Trinitarios...
