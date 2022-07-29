Dudeck’s First Teaching Job at Okawville is the Job He Wanted

www.okawvilletimes.com
Edwardsville Schools to hold hiring event Tuesday
The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois To Recognize Ralph and Donna Korte at 4th Annual United We Lead Gala on September 10
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 4th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “The Girl Scout Difference” in 2022, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
High school in North City damaged by flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soldan High School in North City was damaged by flooding Thursday, St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) told News 4. Photos released by SLPS Friday morning show floodwaters in the cafeteria and on some nearby stairs. The photos also show flood damage to a door. The...
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
Sugarfire’s Friday special to benefit employees impacted by flash floods
The "WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
A BOATING INCIDENT AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN
A BOATING INCIDENT THIS PAST WEEKEND AT THE LAKE OF THE OZARKS RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF AN ILLINOIS MAN. AUTHORITIES SAID 41-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY RIDENS OF STAUNTON, ILLINOIS WAS OPERATING A CIGARETTE CRAFT TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HE WAS EJECTED INTO THE WATER. HIS BODY WAS RECOVERED SATURDAY MORNING…TWO OTHER ILLINOIS RESIDENTS WHO WERE PASSENGERS WERE TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE ANOTHER REFUSED TREATMENT…THE INCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THE EIGHT-MILE MARK OF THE OSAGE ARM…
IDOT Announces Work To Come On Illinois Route 143 Near Old Alton-Edwardsville Road
EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced there will be lane closures on Illinois Route 143 near Old Alton-Edwardsville Road starting Monday, August 1, 2022. IDOT says the work is necessary to complete repairs to the Marathon Pipeline work in that area. Greeding Construction and Marathon Petroleum will...
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems
After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
Elected Leaders Get an Earful about the River Des Peres
When top elected officials visited the south city neighborhood of Ellendale yesterday afternoon, residents made it clear who they blamed for the severe, sewage-laden floodwaters that ruined their homes and submerged their streets. "MSD has failed us," one woman said, referring to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. "MSD needs...
Red Cross offering free gas incentive for blood donors
We’re past the halfway point of summer and the American Red Cross is again calling for blood donors. Donations have dropped off in recent weeks leaving the Red Cross at a 20% blood supply which could lead to a shortage in the St. Louis area unless supplies are shored up in August. If you donate next month, you could win free gas.
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
St. Peters community rallies behind longtime business destroyed by Tuesday's storm
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said help is on the way for struggling businesses and families impacted by Tuesday’s floods. Kehoe said everything is in order to get FEMA help. He expects the damage total to far surpass the threshold to qualify. He...
Olive Garden will open in new $70M Metro East shopping center, as other tenants near construction
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Most of the tenants are signed and nearing construction for the first phase of a developer’s new $70 million Metro East shopping complex, with Olive Garden tapped as the latest tenant. Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon could be one of the region’s last...
