Old Glory Honor Flight Lifts Off from Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say two children were injured this week by someone who fired an Orbeez gun out of a moving vehicle. “Fortunately they were minor injuries, but it was a very scary occurrence for these children and there’s a great potential that it could have been more severe injuries if they would have hit them in the eye or a sensitive area,” Officer Kate Mann of the Oshkosh Police Department said.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO