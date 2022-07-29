Old Glory Honor Flight Lifts Off from Oshkosh

wixx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday was a night to recognize military veterans at EAA AirVenture with a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight returning home after a day in the nation’s capital. This is the tenth Honor Flight to land at AirVenture, but the first one in three years because of...
101 WIXX
EAA AirVenture 2022 Sees Record-Breaking Year
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sunday marks the end of a week long Oshkosh tradition. EAA AirVenture 2022 is being called the biggest success since it started in 1953. James Fitzmaurice has been a pilot since he was 16 years old. “It’s been my dream to come to Oshkosh for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
wearegreenbay.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded...
Packers.com
Titletown officially welcomes CLA to U.S. Venture Center
Titletown Office Partners, the real estate development partnership led by the Green Bay Packers and Commercial Horizons, today officially welcomed CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, to its new Green Bay office at the U.S. Venture Center in Titletown. CLA-Green Bay's office...
whbl.com
Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
generalaviationnews.com
Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022
Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
WBAY Green Bay
Brillion announces Brillion Works project
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project. The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police: Two children hurt in Orbeez incident
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say two children were injured this week by someone who fired an Orbeez gun out of a moving vehicle. “Fortunately they were minor injuries, but it was a very scary occurrence for these children and there’s a great potential that it could have been more severe injuries if they would have hit them in the eye or a sensitive area,” Officer Kate Mann of the Oshkosh Police Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend police salute boy for honesty, integrity
WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend police are saluting a 10-year-old boy for his honesty and integrity. In early spring, young Killion Ray found $50 while outside in West Bend. Shortly after finding the money, Killion spotted a police officer in the area on an unrelated matter. He approached the officer and explained how he came to find the money. The officer attempted to locate the owner of the money, but was not able to do so.
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
101 WIXX
Possible Gunshots Heard Friday Night in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac officers were dispatched to the intersections of N Hickory Street and Thomas Street for a report of possible gunshots being heard in the area on Friday, July 29th at approximately 10:16 p.m. Officers investigating the incident located shell casings in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; mother, daughter sentenced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan mother and daughter have now both been sentenced after they were charged with helping the accused gunman in a 2021 fatal shooting. Sandra Love, 36, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of making terrorist threats at Green Bay BioLife, staff ‘was being mean to him’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Black River Falls is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly threatened to murder people inside a BioLife in Green Bay. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Ricky Eddy is charged with making terrorist...
