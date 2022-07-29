ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sevilla Chief Monchi Blames Chelsea For Barcelona Winning Race To Sign Jules Kounde

By Matthew Debono
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax 3-5 PSV: Manchester United target Antony scores as 10-man Dutch Eredivise champions lose tense Johan Cruyff Shield clash as life after Erik ten Hag begins with a defeat... with Guus Til netting a hat-trick in win for bitter rivals

Ajax began life without Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag with a 5-3 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff Shield after a hattrick from Guus Til. Manchester United target Antony bagged a goal in a heated clash that saw Ajax's Calvin Bassey sent off late on. The loss will...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez sends message to Gerard Pique over selection at Barcelona

There is a revolution taking place at Barcelona. In with the new, Barcelona have made five significant signings this summer and all have a chance of winning a starting place this season. Yet with few exits, will it be out with the old?. Certainly many have placed Gerard Pique in...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monchi
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Catalan#Jkeey4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus

Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory. The match flew into action early on,...
UEFA
Yardbarker

“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid

Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game. The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy