Sevilla Chief Monchi Blames Chelsea For Barcelona Winning Race To Sign Jules Kounde

Ajax 3-5 PSV: Manchester United target Antony scores as 10-man Dutch Eredivise champions lose tense Johan Cruyff Shield clash as life after Erik ten Hag begins with a defeat... with Guus Til netting a hat-trick in win for bitter rivals
Ajax began life without Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag with a 5-3 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff Shield after a hattrick from Guus Til. Manchester United target Antony bagged a goal in a heated clash that saw Ajax's Calvin Bassey sent off late on. The loss will...
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez sends message to Gerard Pique over selection at Barcelona
There is a revolution taking place at Barcelona. In with the new, Barcelona have made five significant signings this summer and all have a chance of winning a starting place this season. Yet with few exits, will it be out with the old?. Certainly many have placed Gerard Pique in...
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Soccer-Laporta says he feels 'moral debt' to let Messi finish career at Barca
July 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club will try to bring seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou as they have a "moral debt" to ensure the Argentina forward can finish his career with the LaLiga club.
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
MLS・
Manchester United Squad vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed: Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Set To Feature
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named a 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are set to play after being included in the full list. They participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday with a second-string side, but...
£47k-Per-Week Liverpool Player Who Scored Just 1 Goal Last Season Sets Himself Bold Target
Curtis Jones is backing himself to have his best season to date at Liverpool. Speaking to LFCTV, Jones revealed that he is the “sharpest [he's] ever been” heading into the new season with Liverpool. He has lofty ambitions for the campaign ahead, setting himself the target of “ten...
"Exceptional Player" - Guardiola Wary Of One "Incredible" Liverpool Threat Ahead Of Community Shield
Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah ahead of today’s Community Shield at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City return to the UK for the match after winning both of their US tour fixtures, while Klopp's side return after a mixed pre-season in Europe and Asia.
UEFA・
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI - Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo?
Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag set to prepare for the Premier League opener against Brighton the following weekend. Following a successful pre-season so far, the Reds have two final games in two days as the new manager looks to give the majority of his squad significant minutes across the weekend.
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Manchester United have made a new staff signing by recruiting a former Ajax player to coach alongside Erik ten Hag.
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Raheem Sterling Scores First Chelsea Goal Before Awful Attempt At Back Heel Finish
Summer signing Raheem Sterling opened his Chelsea account as Thomas Tuchel’s side came out 3-1 winners against Udinese. It was a much needed confidence boosting win for Chelsea after their tour of the United States resulted in a defeat against Charlotte FC and a 4-0 thrashing by Premier League rivals Arsenal.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus
Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory. The match flew into action early on,...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid
Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game. The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.
Why Thomas Tuchel And Chelsea Have Blocked Fulham's Bid For Malang Sarr
Chelsea will not allow Malang Sarr to leave the club this summer until they have signed at least one more centre-back after blocking Fulham’s bid for the defender, according to reports. Sarr, who joined Chelsea back in 2020 on a five-year contract, has been given a chance in pre-season...
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
England’s Jess Carter Will Face Girlfriend Ann-Katrin Berger In The Euro 2022 Final
England face Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday and there will be two players on opposite sides who know each other better than most. Chelsea teammates Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger first met one another while playing for Birmingham City, before Carter joined the Blues in 2018. Berger...
Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
