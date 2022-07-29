LoBaido a patriot? What an embarrassment (letter to the editor)

www.silive.com
Cindy McCain says late husband John 'wouldn't recognize' today's Republican Party, says 'we've lost our way' and praises Liz Cheney for doing 'what's good for the country' even though it will 'harm her in the end'
Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, said her husband wouldn't recognize today's Republican Party. She spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell ahead of Thursday's ceremony at the White House, where Senator McCain will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil honor. Cindy McCain...
Liz Cheney Doesn't Deserve the 'Profiles in Courage' Treatment | Opinion
As far as the Democratic Party and its liberal corporate media cheerleaders are concerned, it's time to add a new chapter to Profiles in Courage. The need to demonize former president Donald Trump has created an equally compelling imperative to lionize Liz Cheney. Ever since the Wyoming representative accepted House...
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Liz Cheney's Chances vs. Donald Trump of Winning 2024 GOP Primary
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney would face a mammoth task to win the GOP nomination over Donald Trump, should they both choose to run in 2024, according to polls and betting odds. In a recent interview with ABC, Cheney acknowledged there is a possibility that she may run for president in...
AOC and Ilhan Omar coordinated Supreme Court arrest stunt with Soros-funded dark money group
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and the 15 other Democratic lawmakers who were arrested Tuesday outside the Supreme Court coordinated the stunt with a progressive dark money group funded by billionaire George Soros.
Bill O'Reilly Defends Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Against Man Who Heckled Her
Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly came to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's defense on Thursday after the congresswoman was heckled on the steps of the Capitol this week. On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez was filmed going up the Capitol steps by a man who repeatedly called her his "favorite big booty Latina." "I...
Republicans are desperate to keep Trump from announcing for president before the midterms
Republican leaders are trying to send a not-so-subtle signal to Donald Trump these days: Do NOT announce for president before the November midterm elections.
'I don't agree with her on anything,' California Democrats say of Liz Cheney — as they donate to her race
Republican Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign from Californians — including many Democrats.
Slate
What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court
New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
Matt Gaetz Among 20 Republicans Who Voted Against Human Trafficking Bill
The House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill to support human trafficking victims on Tuesday, with a strong vote of 401-20 backed by both Democratic and Republican Representatives. Among the 20 Republicans who voted against re-authorizing the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022—legislation that supports programs...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee: Trump called GOP senators instead of trying to quell Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump called Republican senators in a bid to sway them against certifying the 2020 presidential election on the afternoon of Jan. 6 instead of managing the growing crisis at the Capitol, as revealed in Thursday night's Jan. 6 hearing. The House Jan. 6 committee played testimony during...
Omar, Bowman, far-left activists call for Clarence Thomas to be impeached
Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., joined far-left activists Thursday in calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The Democrats joined the groups MoveOn and We Demand Justice in front of the Supreme Court to deliver a petition to impeach Thomas that has racked up over 1.2 million signatures.
The January 6 Hearings Are Changing Republicans’ Minds
For Republican voters, the January 6 hearings haven’t so much broken through as seeped in, slowly changing opinions about whether former President Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee in 2024. I conducted dozens of focus groups of Trump 2020 voters in the 17 months between the storming of...
Trump Putting Republican Control of Congress at Risk: GOP Pollster
Former President Donald Trump could cost the Republican Party control of Congress if he announces a presidential bid before the midterm elections in November, GOP pollster Frank Luntz said. Shortly after losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump began teasing the possibility of a 2024 bid—potentially setting up a rematch with...
Every Republican Candidate to Be Asked if They Think Election Was Stolen
A progressive campaign is set to ask every elected Republican official and every Republican running for office in this year's midterms whether they believe the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The project was announced by the grassroots movement Daughters Defend Democracy, which seek to elect Democrats,...
Poll: Liz Cheney is down 22 points and on the cusp of getting trounced by Harriet Hageman, her Trump-backed GOP opponent
Rep. Liz Cheney is on the cusp of a blowout primary loss, according to a new poll. A Casper Star-Tribune poll found the Republican lawmaker trailing by 22 points to her Trump-backed challenger. According to the survey, Cheney's role on the January committee is only worsening her standing.
Democrats See Republicans as the Enemy, Not As Loyal Opposition | Opinion
Democrats have long portrayed Donald Trump as a singular threat to democracy.
Former Republicans and Dems form third political party ahead of 2024
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is joining arms with dozens of former Democrats and Republicans, some of whom hail from the Bush and Reagan administrations, to form a new third political party to appeal to the millions of US voters who increasingly find themselves frustrated by the gridlocked two-party system.The Forward Party announced its entry onto the national stage on Wednesday, as was first reported by Reuters, and will be co-chaired by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey, and Mr Yang, who left the Democratic party last year to register as an independent and form...
Cruz endorses Trump-backed Cheney opponent Harriet Hageman in Wyoming congressional race
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz is endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary challenger Harriet Hageman for Congress in Wyoming, Fox News Digital has learned, and is urging his "fellow conservatives to join" him in supporting her. Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that he is "proud" to endorse Hageman for...
