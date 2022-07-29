State Sues Over Tobacco Settlement Payments

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller accuses tobacco companies Philip Morris, R-J Reynolds, and 16 others of defrauding Iowa of millions of dollars by withholding payments due under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement. He calls it “just an enormously complex case,” but it comes down to their ability to withhold 133 million dollars from Iowa over the past 18 years.” The settlement requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens. The lawsuit was filed in Polk County District Court Thursday