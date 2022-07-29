ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State Sues Over Tobacco Settlement Payments

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHbFj_0gxOarU300

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller accuses tobacco companies Philip Morris, R-J Reynolds, and 16 others of defrauding Iowa of millions of dollars by withholding payments due under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement. He calls it “just an enormously complex case,” but it comes down to their ability to withhold 133 million dollars from Iowa over the past 18 years.” The settlement requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens. The lawsuit was filed in Polk County District Court Thursday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Companies#Philip Morris#Politics Courts#Politics State#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy