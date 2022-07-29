Our Views: New Orleans City Council makes the right call on crime-fighting technology

www.theadvocate.com
Our Views: After acquittal, Jason Williams can turn his undivided attention to city's crime problem
The acquittal of Jason Williams on federal tax fraud and related charges is obviously good news for the embattled Orleans Parish district attorney. We think the end of the lengthy legal saga will also benefit the citizens he serves. That’s not to say we find Williams without fault. He was...
J.P. Morrell: Talking NOPD manpower problems
When it comes to the New Orleans Police Department, Councilman J.P. Morrell is all over it. Morrell is an advocate for increasing recruit numbers but understands why it’s so tough for NOPD to find new blood.
Newell Normand to Mayor Cantrell: “Just do your job”
Newell Normand had a message for New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell after she canceled her trip to Singapore seemingly due to public pressure.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
Mayor Cantrell and city leaders react to the acquittal of DA Jason Williams
On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell and Helena Moreno responded to the acquittal of District Attorney Jason Williams.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell cancels Singapore trip to focus on NOPD manpower, morale issues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled an upcoming trip to Singapore as her recent overseas travel has drawn ire from her constituents and the city council. Mayor Cantrell said on WBOK radio Friday morning, just one day after reporters were barred from asking her questions...
J.P. Morrell sounds off on mayor’s travel in time of crisis
New Orleans at large City Councilman J.P. Morrell sat down with Newell Normand today to discuss Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s international travel on the city’s dime and the Mayor’s abrupt cancellation of her trip to Singapore.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
NOLA.com
Mail theft from post office boxes still a problem in New Orleans area, across the country
Five months after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents to stop using the big blue U.S Postal Service collection boxes, authorities want residents to be aware that mail theft continues to be a problem. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in June issued the same warning to its residents...
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
KTBS
Study ranks New Orleans murder rate increase as worst in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Orleans tops the list for the largest increase in homicides among America's 50 largest cities, according to a recent analysis. A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranks New Orleans' homicide rate of 14.06 cases per 100,000 residents as the worst in the nation, using a methodology that's weighed half on homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2022, and half on changes in homicide rates in the last two years.
albuquerquenews.net
US judge says Uber not responsible to provide wheelchair access
SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that ride-sharing company Uber has not violated a federal law protecting people with disabilities, even though it does not offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in every market it serves. San Francisco federal court Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against two plaintiffs from New...
fox8live.com
Reporters barred from Mayor’s press event, preventing questions on trip overseas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far this year, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her top aides have spent over $80,000 in taxpayer money to fund business trips in the U.S. and abroad. Some feel the amount of travel is a concern, distracting her from bigger issues here at home.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish man woken up by deputies with guns after bogus 911 call
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man in Jefferson Parish was woken up by deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office with guns and flashlights in his home Monday morning at 1 a.m. Deputies were there responding to a bogus 911 call made saying someone had killed their mother and...
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
WDSU
NOPD reports a homicide in New Orleans East on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said there was a homicide in New Orleans East on Friday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot and declared deceased on the scene at the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:48 p.m. No other information is available.
theadvocate.com
Ballot set for Nov. 8 election
Qualifying for Nov. 8 election ended July 22 with most races set, some candidates elected without opposition and no one qualifying for the justice of the peace/constable seat in Ward 11. The seat was one of 21 in the state to go unfilled, said Kaylee Trisler, public information officer for...
The New Orleans Coast Guard reacts to an oil discharge near Kenner, La
Coast Guards from the New Orleans watchstanders responded to an oil discharge from a tanker ship yesterday on the lower Mississippi River near Kenner, La.
Despite city crackdown, another fire at the former Navy facility
The New Orleans Fire Department says they had to extinguish yet another blaze at the old Navy base in the Bywater. NOFD Photo Unit shared a picture of flames shooting out of the facility Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: The water is already getting too deep for some would-be governors
Everybody in politics, it seems, is already talking about the race for governor next year. It’s all about the swim lanes. Is somebody going to claim the coveted right lane?. Two potential contenders were kicking and colliding last week at, of all places, the formerly boring State Bond Commission.
