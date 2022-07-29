Andy Farrell: Ireland coach signs two-year extension after series win over New Zealand

England boss Sarina Wiegman has emphasised ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany that the Lionesses fear nobody and are “prepared for everything”.The tournament hosts, bidding to claim their first-ever major trophy, take on a Germany outfit at Wembley who have won the Euros on eight occasions.The last time England reached a major final, they were beaten 6-2 by the Germans at Euro 2009.The most recent meeting was a 3-1 victory for England in February at Molineux in the Arnold Clark Cup, part of an unbeaten run for the team under Wiegman that now stands at 19 games, with...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO