Andy Farrell: Ireland coach signs two-year extension after series win over New Zealand

England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
Boris Johnson urges England's Lionesses to 'go all the way and bring it home' in Sunday's Euros final against Germany as Larry the Downing Street cat also lends his support
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a rallying call for England's Lionesses to go 'all the way and bring it home' in their Euro 2022 clash against Germany at Wembley Stadium this weekend. The premier, who also roared on the men's team in their Euro 2020 final last summer, his...
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away
England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but no...
England wins its first ever major women's championship in 2-1 Euro 2022 win over Germany
England won its first ever major women's championship in dramatic fashion, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium.
England Lionesses Women’s Euro Victory Leads to Record 17.6 Million Viewership for BBC
Click here to read the full article. The England Lionesses’ historic win in the Women’s Euro 2022 soccer championship has proved to be a viewership bonanza for the BBC. England beat eight-time champions Germany at London’s Wembley stadium in the final on Sunday evening, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scoring for the victors. The game was played in front of a record crowd of 87,192. The final was broadcast on BBC One. The game drew an average of 11 million viewers and a 66% audience share, peaking at 17.5 million, according to overnights.tv. The Women's #euro2022final on BBC1, kicking...
England are ‘prepared for everything’ when they take on Germany, says Sarina Wiegman
England boss Sarina Wiegman has emphasised ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany that the Lionesses fear nobody and are “prepared for everything”.The tournament hosts, bidding to claim their first-ever major trophy, take on a Germany outfit at Wembley who have won the Euros on eight occasions.The last time England reached a major final, they were beaten 6-2 by the Germans at Euro 2009.The most recent meeting was a 3-1 victory for England in February at Molineux in the Arnold Clark Cup, part of an unbeaten run for the team under Wiegman that now stands at 19 games, with...
Commonwealth Games: Guernsey swimmer Tatiana Tostevin makes semi-finals
Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m...
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Para-swimmer Alice Tai just months after leg amputation
English Para-swimmer Alice Tai won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham on Sunday - just months...
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada
England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty
Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth GamesKenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she...
England win Euro 2022: Lionesses fans revel in final victory over Germany
England fans are finally able to say it: football has come home. The Lionesses made history by winning their first major tournament - and they did it all against Germany, at Wembley, in front of a record crowd of 87,192 fans. Does it get much better than that? Here are...
Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory
Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
Euro 2022: England's Beth Mead named tournament's best player after winning Golden Boot
England forward Beth Mead was named Euro 2022's best player after winning the Golden Boot award given to the tournament's top scorer. Mead edged Germany's Alexandra Popp in the scoring stakes, despite both players finishing on six goals. Arsenal's Mead claimed the prestigious award as she had more assists than...
Commonwealth Games: Para-cyclist James Ball wins first Wales 2022 gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-cyclist James Ball won Wales' first gold at the Commonwealth Games in the final...
Australia takes Women's Sevens gold over Fiji
Australia's world champion women's rugby sevens side have romped to a maiden Commonwealth Games title. The 2016 Olympic champions beat Fiji 22-12 at Coventry Arena, close to host city Birmingham, on Sunday night, reversing the form after losing to them in Saturday's final pool game. Victory, earned after a thrilling...
Krystian Bielik: Birmingham City re-sign Derby County centre-back on a season's loan
Birmingham City have signed centre-back Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from League One side Derby County. Bielik previously played for Blues on loan from Arsenal under Gianfranco Zola in 2017 when he made 10 appearances. The 24-year-old Poland international went on to sign for the Rams from Arsenal in...
‘Freaking amazing’: Rugby sevens gold caps Australia’s Commonwealth Games redemption
Bottles were popped on the Gold Coast as Australia’s newest rugby sevens stars tended to unfinished business in the Commonwealth Games on the other side of the world. A 22-12 defeat of Fiji in the gold medal game in Coventry, just outside of host city Birmingham, on Sunday night erased the pain of an extra-time loss to New Zealand four years earlier.
