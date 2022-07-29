ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Marlins’ Daniel Castano hit in head by 104mph line drive

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1kb8_0gxOacUO00
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

CNN — Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was struck in the head by a 104 mph line drive from the bat of Cincinnati Reds’ third baseman Donovan Solano in the game’s first inning Thursday.

The ball ricocheted so violently off Castano’s face that it flew to Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle for the out, while Castano himself fell to the floor with his head in his hands.

Marlins’ trainers, manager Don Mattingly and catcher Jacob Stallings ran to the mound to check on the 27-year-old, who was treated on the pitch but able to walk off the field.

Once he had stood up, Solano put his arm around him, and the two exchanged words before Castano headed for the dugout.

“I’m not sure what happened,” a bandaged Castano told reporters after the game.

“I was down for a second. I was a little out of it. When I woke up, I asked, ‘What happened?’ I’m much better now. I’m a little bit tired, but I’ll be all right.”

Marlins’ manager Mattingly said that the ball’s impact was partly lessened since it hit the bill of Castano’s cap, according to ESPN.

“It’s a little bit scary,” Mattingly said. “Your biggest fear is damage. He’s about as good as could be expected.”

The Marlins later announced on Twitter that Castano had suffered a forehead contusion with a mild concussion and will be evaluated further. Castano also released his own statement on Twitter.

“Thank you to everyone for the love, support, and prayers. I’m doing well, and it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

“Beyond thankful for the efficiency and kindness of my coaches, trainers, teammates, and Solano, what was shown to me today truly goes beyond the game. What a sobering reminder of the brevity of life, thankful to have my assurance in Christ. Romans 8:28.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Cardinals send Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, call up Paul DeJong

WASHINGTON --  The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Marlins take home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (40-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-55, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a seven-game home slide. Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Miami on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Bryan De La Cruz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 337 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .232 batting average with...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Gorman, Nootbaar homer as Cards beat Nats 6-2; Soto 1 for 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming. The Nationals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy