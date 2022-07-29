2022 Stock Watch – DB Arthur Maulet – Stock Up

steelersdepot.com
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33
After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24
An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
Raekwon McMillan happy to have his ‘peace’ back as he plays into Patriots’ linebacker battle
FOXBOROUGH — Around this time last year, linebacker Raekwon McMillan looked like a potential breakout star in training camp. He received high praise from Bill Belichick, who signed him earlier in the 2021 offseason after he played the previous three seasons with the Dolphins and Raiders. Right as McMillan...
Raiders Player Appears To Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a pair of moves this Friday, which includes placing linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. By making this move, the Raiders have slammed the door shut on Fackrell playing for them this season. Fackrell could still suit up this year if he ends up on...
Bills Star Reportedly Limps Off, Leaves Practice On Cart
As we saw this Thursday with Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp. With that said, a key member of the Buffalo Bills had to be carted off the field this Friday. Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that Bills safety Micah...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ditching Chik-fil-A is bad news for rest of NFL
Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better. Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that...
Yardbarker
Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout
Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position. With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday. Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for...
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
