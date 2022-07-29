FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Copy yesterday’s Forecast, and paste it for today! -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: Well, I think its safe to say that Mother Nature has been on a nice Copy & Paste spree with sunny skies, low humidity and below normal temperatures. Keep in mind, our average high is 85 degrees. But the copy and paste streak comes to an end starting tomorrow as we return back into the mid 80s for the weekend. Today though, not bad at all! Sunny skies will be the rule with highs back into the 70s &80s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST:
8-DAY FORECAST
This weekend is shaping up to be overall a nice one. I am not going to rule out a rain chance Sunday evening, so with that said I think Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. Monday, we start the month of August with rain chances and temps in the upper 80s. By Wednesday, we are cooking with highs in the mid 90s. Then we see another front push its way through which will cool us off For Thursday and Friday. Make sure if you have any plans this weekend to definitely have the sunscreen on.
Enjoy your weekend!
-Erik Dean
Meteorologist
edean@wkbt.com
