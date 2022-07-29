ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clevescene.com

Comments / 11

Denise Dykes
2d ago

It’s ridiculous because renters pay for water sewage lights gas and air!! What hikes are the landlords seeing?!? They are the ones getting the breaks !!

Reply(2)
5
Related
WDTN

See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
spectrumnews1.com

How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives

CINCINNATI — In 2020, overdose deaths spiked across Ohio, and in the months since, the Ohio Department of Health reports they’ve remained above pre-pandemic levels. More than 80% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Groups like Harm Reduction Ohio point to these statistics as a call to...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The recommendations, which are part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rent#Homelessness#Housing Assistance#Business Industry#Linus Business#The U S Census Bureau#American
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making for the fourth week straight in rising numbers. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for three weeks consecutively: the state saw 26,610 more people contract the virus last week and 24,465 the week before, […]
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

Ohio selected as lead plaintiff in Class-Action lawsuit against Facebook

COLUMBUS — A federal judge in California on Thursday agreed to consolidate a series of lawsuits against Facebook and appointed Ohio the lead plaintiff in the securities class-action case against the social-media giant. Attorney General Yost will lead the class action on behalf of Ohio and any other affected investors.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
Mount Vernon News

Ohio EPA investigating Mount Vernon’s lime sludge storage

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started an investigation into Mount Vernon’s activities with lime sludge that was being removed from lagoons at its water treatment plant to keep them operational. Mount Vernon resident David Daniels complained to City Council on Monday that they lacked the proper permits...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ideastream.org

Prescription drugs are expensive. A new Ohio bill could bring relief

For many Ohioans, prescription drugs are just too expensive — even with insurance. Copay assistance programs can offer some financial relief, but often patients end up paying full freight anyway because costs covered by those programs don't count toward their deductible. That means even though they aren’t paying the...
OHIO STATE
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy