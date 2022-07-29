Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

www.clevescene.com
Denise Dykes
2d ago
It’s ridiculous because renters pay for water sewage lights gas and air!! What hikes are the landlords seeing?!? They are the ones getting the breaks !!
Cincinnati CityBeat
Report Confirms Significant Gap Between Ohio Renters' Incomes and Housing Costs
A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
westbendnews.net
STEM & Entrepreneurship Scholars earned $274,000 in Scholarships During an Online Believe in Ohio – State Competition
Dublin, Ohio – Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, Believe in Ohio is a STEM and entrepreneurship program that teaches students how to commercialize products and services and create business plans that are driven by innovation.
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
spectrumnews1.com
How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives
CINCINNATI — In 2020, overdose deaths spiked across Ohio, and in the months since, the Ohio Department of Health reports they’ve remained above pre-pandemic levels. More than 80% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Groups like Harm Reduction Ohio point to these statistics as a call to...
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Governor DeWine announces recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The recommendations, which are part of...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Ohio sees almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making for the fourth week straight in rising numbers. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for three weeks consecutively: the state saw 26,610 more people contract the virus last week and 24,465 the week before, […]
WOUB
Ohio joins a lawsuit against the Biden administration over gender discrimination protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 21 other states Thursday suing the Biden Administration over policy updates to Title IX and food assistance programs for schools. The updates prohibit discrimination of gender identity and sexual orientation. They will require schools receiving food benefits, like SNAP,...
Dewine signs executive order loosening rules for nurses aides
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed and executive order on Friday that will loosen requirements for nurses aides.
Ironton Tribune
Ohio selected as lead plaintiff in Class-Action lawsuit against Facebook
COLUMBUS — A federal judge in California on Thursday agreed to consolidate a series of lawsuits against Facebook and appointed Ohio the lead plaintiff in the securities class-action case against the social-media giant. Attorney General Yost will lead the class action on behalf of Ohio and any other affected investors.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio EPA investigating Mount Vernon’s lime sludge storage
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started an investigation into Mount Vernon’s activities with lime sludge that was being removed from lagoons at its water treatment plant to keep them operational. Mount Vernon resident David Daniels complained to City Council on Monday that they lacked the proper permits...
Federal judge picks Ohio Public Employees Pension System to lead investors’ lawsuit against Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Lawyers for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System will lead a series of consolidated investor lawsuits against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, under a new order issued by the California-based federal judge overseeing the case. District Judge Jon S. Tigar picked OPERS, Ohio’s largest public...
ideastream.org
Prescription drugs are expensive. A new Ohio bill could bring relief
For many Ohioans, prescription drugs are just too expensive — even with insurance. Copay assistance programs can offer some financial relief, but often patients end up paying full freight anyway because costs covered by those programs don't count toward their deductible. That means even though they aren’t paying the...
Despite renewed criticism, Gov. DeWine plans to reappoint Ohio Right to Life president to state medical board
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine intends to reappoint the president of Ohio Right to Life to the state medical board, the governor’s office has confirmed after questions about the appointment were raised by advocates for abortion rights. The groups, which earlier this month jointly penned a letter...
Fox 59
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
wrtv.com
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations, but for wrongful convictions
Some victims spend decades thinking they got justice for a crime committed against them, but when new evidence proves the person sitting behind bars didn't do it — they are left without resources.
