5 things you may not know about San Antonio burger favorite Chris Madrid's

Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh Jurberg
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
A guide to enjoying a cheap or free date night in San Antonio
Consider us your cheap cupid.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
San Antonio's Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas gets official launch
The furry friends come with freebies.
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Black Rock Coffee Bar to serve free drinks during first San Antonio opening
San Antonio's first sip of Black Rock coffee will be a free one.
San Antonio Current
New San Antonio dance club Cream to offer sneak peek of upcoming food menu July 29-30
Folks looking to dance the night away at new Beacon Hill nightspot Cream will on Friday get the chance to sample of the club’s upcoming late night food menu as well. As long as they get there before it sells out, that is. The nightclub, located at 527 W....
San Antonio praised for one of its iconic Tex-Mex dishes, the puffy taco
Puffy tacos are part of city's culture and history.
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City. Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.
Here are San Antonio's most photographed restaurants, according to Yelp
It’s no secret that San Antonio loves to eat. With all the iconic restaurants and must-try eateries around town, who can blame us? But it turns out that we love to take pictures of our delicious meals when we dine out. A new list from Yelp rounded up the...
San Antonio's new boozy ice cream shop Buzzed opening in August
Non-alcoholic creations are also available.
San Antonio aguas frescas seller reacts to 'spa water' TikTok controversy
San Antonio is making limonada out of a TikTok lemon.
Celebrate everyday with these national food days in San Antonio
If you were like me last Sunday, July 24, when the whole world knew it was National Tequila Day and went out celebrating appropriately, while you were at home completely oblivious, I share your pain. So, to keep that from happening again, here’s a little list of every nationally celebrated event for the rest of our week, along with some fun activities you can do in the city to celebrate accordingly.
KENS 5
Looking for authentic Italian food? This San Antonio restaurant has House Chicken Piccata, pasta bowls | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the hunt for traditional, authentic Italian food, there's a San Antonio restaurant that is serving up everything from House Chicken Piccata to an extra cheesy mozzarella appetizer. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Tiu Steppi's Osteria on 9910...
