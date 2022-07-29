Best of the RGV BBQ Winner: RJ’s BBQ

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV BBQ Edition.

ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered.

The #1 spot goes to RJ’S BBQ of Brownsville.

RJ’S BBQ is currently located at the food court in Sunrise Mall. Owner Raul Rodriguez and his wife Denise opened their business a year and a half ago and quickly gained popularity in Brownsville.

“It feels good, it really does,” Rodriguez said. “People come in and appreciate our customer service, appreciate the food. It’s always good to have support, the neighborhood’s part of the community’s, part of the family.

RJ’s is best known for their smoked brisket and ribs.

But Rodriguez told ValleyCentral there is one particular item that keeps customers coming back.

“Our brisket does really well. In terms of combos, we have a combo called the Chuck Norris. It’s a grilled cheese on Texas toast with brisket, it’s pretty good,” Rodriguez said.

Placing first place in ValleyCentral’s competition, RJ’s BBQ said it is looking forward to serving the community in the future.

“It means a lot, support of the families and support of the community. We’re grateful to be here. We really do enjoy barbecuing and doing what we can for the community,” Rodriguez said.

