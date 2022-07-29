Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little dry time before more rounds of rain

www.wkyt.com
wymt.com
Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have announced a plan to raise money for those affected by catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky men’s basketball will host an open practice on Tuesday, August 2nd at Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m. Fans are asked to make a donation to the...
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll due to catastrophic flooding has risen to 25 lives lost. The governor said that number is likely to increase. “To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are going to be there for you today, and in the...
WKYT 27
One year later: Nicholas County community reflects on deadly flash flooding, looks to help EKY counties
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marked one year since a devastating, deadly flood swept through the city of Carlisle. Business owners and residents have come a long way in the weeks and months since, but Nicholas County Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says they haven’t reached the end of the road to recovery.
WKYT 27
Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the Frankfort Panthers are under new leadership. Former LCA coach Ethan Atchley takes over and is ready to resurrect a highly successful philosophy he used while at LCA...No Huddle No Mercy!. The man behind the wheel of the...
WKYT 27
Fmr. UK quarterback, Eastern Ky. native Tim Couch encouraging people to help
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK quarterback and Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch says it’s devastating to see the images of the damaging flood. Couch says his family in Letcher and Leslie counties are safe. He says being born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, it hits home to...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WKYT 27
Scott County is motivated following 6-6 season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County has traditionally been a powerhouse in central Kentucky, but last year’s 6-6 record fell below the Cardinal’s expectations. “Just got to do better,” said center Daniel Daff. “We can’t let it happen again. It’s the first time in 20 years we ever went five hundred. Can’t let it happen again.”
WKYT 27
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
Over 1000 students could be affected: UK responds to eastern Kentucky flooding
UK's president said over a 1,000 students and several employees have been affected.
WKYT 27
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.
wymt.com
‘I’ve lost everything’: Floyd County communities devastated after flash flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Floyd County, small communities such as Wayland, Garrett and Maytown have been devasted by flash flooding, leaving many folks without homes or trapped inside of them. First responders and rescue squads have responded and carried out several rescues Thursday morning and throughout the day.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flooding death toll up to 16, including two children
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of those killed in historic flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky continues to rise, with the total now up to 16. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that number during a press conference in Frankfort Friday morning. That number includes 11 deaths in Knott County, two in Letcher, two in Clay and one in Perry.
smileypete.com
Several high-profile restaurant closings, openings highlight the summer season
This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors. After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Justin Edwards, Beau Allen and more
With the calendar turning to August, it won’t be long until the basketball and football Cats are back in action. On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed some significant recent developments for both programs. The men’s basketball team scored a commitment...
WKYT 27
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
wymt.com
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
wdrb.com
Avelo Airlines lands in Kentucky, offering 2 nonstop flights to Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline has landed in Kentucky. Avelo Airlines introduced two nonstop flights from Lexington to two Florida cities on Thursday. The flights will begin this fall. Starting Oct. 19, Avelo will offer flights from the Blue Grass Airport to Orlando. Starting Nov. 12, it will add flights to Tampa.
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
