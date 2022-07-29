RAGBRAI heading from Charles City to West Union on Friday

cbs2iowa.com
Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life with AED
The life-saving efforts was shared across social media run by the Iowa State Patrol.
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
2 killed in northeast Iowa after van collides with train
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people died in northeast Iowa Wednesday night after the minivan they were in collided with a train. It happened near the intersection of Packard Avenue and Pioneer Place around 9:29 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about eight miles northwest of Clarksville. The report […]
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI campgrounds welcome early visitors in Mason City
MASON CITY, IOWA — RAGBRAI campers pulled into Mason City with the sunrise Wednesday morning, setting up camp before volunteers arrived to set up information booths. At the North Iowa Events Center campsite, RVs were seen choosing their real estate for the day as early as 6:15 a.m., almost two hours before event volunteers arrived. Volunteers were in good spirits, enjoying the cool morning underneath the Rockwell Lions Club tent as the campground steadily filled throughout the morning.
10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs
Ten families in the Eastern Iowa town of Keystone have been told by sheriff's officials that they must get rid of their dogs. The reason? Because their dogs are either pit bulls or look like they are pit bulls. KCRG reports that the owners of the dogs were told by...
Victims’ names in northeast Iowa train crash released
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — The names of the two victims who died after their minivan collided with a train were released by the Iowa State Patrol Thursday night. Joel Sult, 70, and Rosemary Sult, 68, passed away at the scene of the crash. According to the crash report, emergency crews responded to a report of […]
KAAL-TV
Mason City Chamber receives national award
(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been named Chamber of the Year by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE is based in Alexandria, VA and represents over 9,000 professionals who work for more than 1,600 chambers of commerce around the world. Chamber...
KWQC
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Ten families in an Iowa town must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by local authorities. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told the dog owners living in Keystone that...
SwimInfo
Passages: Lily Ernst, University of Northern Iowa Swimmer, Age 21
Passages: Lily Ernst, University of Northern Iowa Swimmer, Age 21. Lily Ernst, a swimmer at the University of Northern Iowa, passed away on July 27, the school announced. Ernst was 21 years old. No cause was disclosed. A native of Iowa City, Ernst was a rising junior at UNI. She...
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
2 dead, 1 injured after three vehicle crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and one was injured after a crash between three vehicles on Friday night. The crash occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 about half a mile north of Kensett. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Maggie Harvey, 24, was traveling northbound on Highway 65, crossed […]
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Broadside collision in Hancock County
A Clear Lake woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 69, south of Garner, about 3:20 p.m., Friday, July 22. According to the Iowa Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Kaden Buckley, of Ventura, was driving a 2018 Chevy pick-up truck eastbound on 190th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 190th and Highway 18. The truck struck a 2019 Subaru driven by Sharon M. Schneider, 79, of Clear Lake, broadside in the middle of the driver’s side.
Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket
One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?
The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
KCCI.com
'He wasn't supposed to pass like this': Police release video of police shooting in Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Seven months have passed since police shot and killed 35-year-old Jared Risius in Iowa Falls in December. The incident unfolded near the intersection of College Avenue and Siloam Avenue, about two blocks from both an elementary school and the community college. Months later, police released...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
One vehicle crash near Fertile
Two people were killed, and another injured, in a crash near Clear Lake Friday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Fir Avenue and 330th Street, south of Fertile a vehicle lost control, going in and out of the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.
iowapublicradio.org
McGregor man arrested for assaulting pro-abortion rights protesters
A McGregor man was arrested and charged with assault for targeting and assaulting pro-abortion rights protesters last Friday in a town park. On July 22, 61-year-old Ronald Paradine approached a group protesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade at Triangle Park in McGregor, Iowa. In video footage from protesters first reported on by Iowa Starting Line, he walks across the street hurling curses:
Brother of Maquoketa shooting victim says it was ‘a complete random act’
UPDATE: The brother of one of the Maquoketa shooting victims says the incident was a ‘random act.’ “The families would like to inform everyone that this was a complete random act by a random person,” said Adam Morehouse, the brother of Sarah Schmidt, who was killed Friday in Maquoketa Caves State Park. Morehouse spoke in […]
