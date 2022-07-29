The Weather Authority: Rain chances increase and heat decreases

abc3340.com
Muggy, Unsettled Weather Continues
A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama later in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.
Scott Martin: Showers, storms likely for Alabama today
THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front continues across the Tennessee Valley in the northern parts of the state, which will allow for the formation of scattered to numerous showers and storms along and south of the front throughout Saturday, with most activity firing up as we approach the afternoon. A couple of storms may become strong and there may be one or two localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.
Isolated severe storms possible on Friday in Alabama
A few summertime storms could hit severe limits this afternoon and tonight in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said parts of north and central Alabama were the most likely places to see severe storms if they occur, and the best time will be this afternoon and into this evening.
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Junior: Alabama anglers take the Championship Day 1 lead
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An early opportunity and a stellar save allowed Rooksby Gordon and Fisher Deason of American Christian Academy to turn in a limit of 11 pounds, 7 ounces and lead Day 1 of the Bassmaster Junior National Championship at the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake. Starting...
East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky. The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need. Those wishing to donate can do so at...
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
CDC: All but 4 North Alabama counties should wear masks again
The CDC recommends those living in counties with a high COVID-19 transmission rate wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Alabama is charging up for electric vehicle evolution
From electric vehicle manufacturing to needed infrastructure, Alabama is getting charged up for the EV evolution. Officials told economic developers at the Economic Development Association of Alabama 2022 Summer Conference this week that EVs are no longer something in the future. “EV is here,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said....
‘Battle of Alcatraz,’ gator feeding, Gene Stallings stroke: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today, learn about an Alabama man who was among inmates killed in what became known as the “Battle of Alcatraz” prison in 1946. And in more current news:. Back to school 2022: Do Alabama...
Most rural counties in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia
Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
Sales tax holidays begin in Tennessee, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is here for two states in the Mid-South. The back-to-school sales tax holidays waive taxes on select essential items under $100. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
Huntsville Hospital ranked no. 2 hospital in Alabama, according to U.S. News & World Report
Huntsville Hospital is the second-best hospital in the state of Alabama, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report.
The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022
Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
