Alabama State

The Weather Authority: Rain chances increase and heat decreases

 2 days ago
CBS 42

Muggy, Unsettled Weather Continues

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama later in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.
ENVIRONMENT
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Showers, storms likely for Alabama today

THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front continues across the Tennessee Valley in the northern parts of the state, which will allow for the formation of scattered to numerous showers and storms along and south of the front throughout Saturday, with most activity firing up as we approach the afternoon. A couple of storms may become strong and there may be one or two localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible on Friday in Alabama

A few summertime storms could hit severe limits this afternoon and tonight in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said parts of north and central Alabama were the most likely places to see severe storms if they occur, and the best time will be this afternoon and into this evening.
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alabama State
bassmaster.com

Junior: Alabama anglers take the Championship Day 1 lead

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An early opportunity and a stellar save allowed Rooksby Gordon and Fisher Deason of American Christian Academy to turn in a limit of 11 pounds, 7 ounces and lead Day 1 of the Bassmaster Junior National Championship at the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake. Starting...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
ALABAMA STATE
James Spann
wbrc.com

Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama is charging up for electric vehicle evolution

From electric vehicle manufacturing to needed infrastructure, Alabama is getting charged up for the EV evolution. Officials told economic developers at the Economic Development Association of Alabama 2022 Summer Conference this week that EVs are no longer something in the future. “EV is here,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said....
ALABAMA STATE
WBKR

Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia

Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sales tax holidays begin in Tennessee, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is here for two states in the Mid-South. The back-to-school sales tax holidays waive taxes on select essential items under $100. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
alabamanews.net

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
ALABAMA STATE
mybanktracker.com

The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022

Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
ALABAMA STATE

