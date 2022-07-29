The Weather Authority: Rain chances increase and heat decreases

THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front continues across the Tennessee Valley in the northern parts of the state, which will allow for the formation of scattered to numerous showers and storms along and south of the front throughout Saturday, with most activity firing up as we approach the afternoon. A couple of storms may become strong and there may be one or two localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO