Apple Brompton Road store opening: A 360-degree video tour

Apple now selling iPhone 12 mini in its US Refurbished Store for the first time
Apple this week quietly started selling iPhone 12 mini for the first time in its US Refurbished Store. This means that customers can now buy an iPhone 12 mini that looks as good as a new one at a $100 discount compared to the retail price. Some iPhone 12 models...
Apple Insider
Apple brings Apple TV gift card offer to international sites
Users in many countries can now get an Apple gift card with purchases of the Apple TV 4K, and the offer has been extended in the US, too. Apple took down the online Apple Store in very many territories overnight on July 31, 2022 and into August 1, 2022. Now that the Store is back online, it appears that the only visible update is an expansion and extension of the previously US-only Apple TV 4K gift card offer.
9to5Mac
Apple Store Online currently down in China ahead of rare iPhone discounts this weekend
The Apple Store Online is currently down in China as Apple prepares for a big round of iPhone discounts in the country this weekend. As announced earlier this week, Apple is planning discounts on its iPhone models and accessories, as well as the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple routinely takes...
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
9to5Mac
Which iPad should you buy for college?
The iPad has revolutionized learning and has become a staple device in many students’ lives. My iPad is one of the best devices I have used for college to date, making it easy to take notes, mark up PDFs, and watch online classes. The majority of iPads will work for most students, however, it ultimately comes down to your budget and what features are important to you.
knowtechie.com
iOS 16 is on the way, but not for all iPhones – here’s how to check
The iOS 16 update is set to roll out to the public come this fall. Currently in beta, it comes with a slew of new and exciting features. With the new iOS 16 update, you’ll be able to lock photo albums with Face ID. You can also see Wi-Fi passwords, unsend iMessages, and remove photo backgrounds, among others.
9to5Mac
Track medications on iPhone: How the new iOS 16 feature works
The Health app gets fresh capabilities with iOS 16 that will be valuable for many users with the major new feature being the ability to track medications on iPhone (vitamins and supplements too). Read on for a look at how it works to use the iOS 16 feature. Here’s how...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 392: iOS 16 beta 4 changes, more Apple Watch Pro info, and AR’s uncertain future
Benjamin and Zac analyze the new changes in iOS 16 beta 4, and recall some recent positive SharePlay experiences. There’s even more new info on the Apple Watch Pro, and we have doubts about the state of the augmented reality businesses in big tech and new startups. Sponsored by...
Apple MacBook Air M2 review: Semi-pro
Take Apple’s latest laptop out of the box and it doesn’t immediately scream, “I’m a MacBook Air.” Ditching the well-worn, wedge-shaped design the line has embraced for so long for a more uniform body shape, you might look at it and see a “MacBook Pro Mini.” Or maybe this could count as the “MacBook Air Max.” It also feels like a hybrid of the two Macs, thanks to Apple’s new M2 processor, which packs in more power than an Air has ever offered. The resulting machine is a truly wonderful computer, but the MacBook Air M2’s pricing puts it far above its still-excellent predecessor and within arm’s reach of much more powerful machines. It makes the process of picking out a Mac laptop decidedly more complicated.
CNET
Apple's M2 MacBook Pro Sees First Ever Discount With $200 Savings
Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro received a big upgrade in 2022 with the addition of the M2 chip. While the machine has the same design as the M1 version that came before it, the new chip offers a significant boost to power and efficiency without increasing the price. In fact, you can score the very first discount on one today at Best Buy with a $200 price cut. At $1,100, this is the best M2 MacBook Pro deal we've seen to date and a surprisingly good deal on such a new Apple product.
iPad chip list: Here’s what Apple Silicon is in every model
Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPads over the years or what A or M-series is in your current iPad? What about the chip used in the original iPad? Read along for a look at the complete iPad chip list for what comes in every model going back to 2010.
9to5Mac
Apple expanding App Store ads from search to ‘Today’ tab and more
Apple is expanding its advertising business and adding two new ad slots to the App Store. Currently, the App Store has two ad slots: one on the main ‘Search’ tab and one in the Search results. The two new App Store ads announced today will bring advertisements to the App Store ‘Today’ homepage, as well as to individual app pages.
9to5Mac
New Beats Fit Pro colors confirmed by unreleased assets, availability unknown
Soon, Beats Fit Pro – the true AirPods Pro competitor – will get more colors. 9to5Mac was able to discover unreleased assets that show the wireless earbuds in a new light pink, which hasn’t been announced by Apple or Beats so far. Previously, 9to5Mac was also able...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: July 29, 2022 – Apple earnings, Instagram changes
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
Business Insider
The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android
Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22
The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
Here's Why You Should Buy Netflix Stock – According To Wall Street
Netflix reported Q2 results that were not as devastating as many were anticipating. On Wall Street, some Netflix bulls are renewing calls to buy shares at their current levels.
9to5Mac
Apple September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and more to expect
In less than two months, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most, the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple can announce at its September event.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far
The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to be on track for its typical fall release this year and while it will no doubt once again only cater to iPhone owners, that is unlikely to stop it from repeating as the most popular smartwatch on the market. While Apple won't have...
9to5Mac
9to5Rewards Last Chance: Win a Mac Studio and a 14-inch MacBook Pro from Mosyle
Thanks to our friends at Mosyle, 9to5Rewards is launching our biggest giveaways yet. This time, 9to5Mac readers have the chance to take home a Mac Studio and a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Check below for more details on Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform for Business, and for details on how to enter to win…you only have a few days left.
