ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead series finale will complete the story rather than set up spin-offs

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C66Pf_0gxOXuAB00

The Walking Dead may be coming to an end as season 11 wraps up later this year, but there are still plenty of zombie-filled spin-offs on the way. However, according to the show's bosses, the original series' finale will have its focus solely on completing that particular story rather than setting up any new adventures.

"The finale is about completing The Walking Dead story, not setting up spinoffs," Scott Gimple, The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, said at SDCC 2022. "There's room for those spin-offs, but full-on, The Walking Dead finale concludes the story of this 11 years. We didn't want the spin-offs to get in the way of that satisfaction. They live together, I think, very nicely."

"I think that's right. I think the goal is that, even if there were no spin-offs, it would feel like there is a closure to the show itself," showrunner Angela Kang added. "The show itself needs its own ending. But doors are left open, as they so often are in life, and as they were even in the ending of the comic. There's always a story that's continuing once the story that you tell on screen has ended, so that's the spirit."

Three spin-offs have been set for 2023 – two untitled series, one about Daryl (Norman Reedus) and another about Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Isle of the Dead about Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Regan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). An anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, featuring origin stories of new and existing characters, is also set to premiere next month.

The final installment of The Walking Dead season 11 begins airing on October 2. In the meantime, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 7

Related
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
ComicBook

Steven Yeun on The Walking Dead Return: The Door Is "Slammed Shut"

There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Final Episodes Trailer: They’ll Finish the Fight Together (VIDEO)

How will their story end? And who will tell it? Well, before The Walking Dead says goodbye, things are, of course, going to get very bloody. AMC, at the show’s final San Diego Comic-Con panel, announced that the final episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2, and released a trailer offering a first look at Season 11C. It fittingly begins with a look at the series through the years, including Rick (Andrew Lincoln) approaching the doors with “Don’t Open. Dead Inside” written across. There are so many moments to relive!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Episodes Reveal First Images

"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in the first full-length trailer for the final episodes of The Walking Dead. On October 2, the end of that story begins when the AMC zombie drama returns with its last eight episodes. After the network revealed the trailer during the show's sendoff San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday — and teased the future of the expanding TWD Universe — AMC has released the first images from the third and final part of The Walking Dead Season 11. See them below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Scott Gimple
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Danai Gurira
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Series Finale#Sdcc 2022#Isle Of The Dead
ComicBook

Isle of the Dead Announces New Cast Members

AMC has announced new cast members joining Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Isle of the Dead. During the final series panel for Season 11 of The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple teased some of the new characters set to cross paths with frenemies Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan). The first season of the spinoff series, which recently started filming in New Jersey, follows Maggie and Negan as they travel together into post-apocalyptic New York following the series finale of The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy