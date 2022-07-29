First responders testify about suspect's behavior after Randolph crash that killed 7

www.wcvb.com
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
N.B. detectives seize fourth illegal gun this week
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they have now taken four illegally possessed guns off the street this week. On Friday, July 29, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at an apartment on Hillman Street. Inside, they found a a loaded 44 caliber handgun along with […]
whdh.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants from Mass., RI after allegedly urinating on MBTA elevator
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man wanted on multiple assault and battery charges was arrested in Boston after police said he was found urinating on an MBTA elevator. Gerard Burton of Boston was arrested at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station on Saturday morning after Transit Police were informed of a man urinating on an elevator door.
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
whdh.com
Boston Police: 2 men spotted by damaged scooters leads to arrests on drug, gun and burglary-related charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in Boston early Sunday morning after police said they found both in front of several heavily damaged scooters. Boston Police said officers were on patrol in Chinatown when they came across both Jeffrey Salvant of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp of Walpole around 1 a.m. on Oxford Place.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody…
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to the Staples parking lot for some type of disturbance early this morning, at around 12:30 a.m.. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle on down on the pavement right up next to the building. Police believe it had just crashed, possibly in the street, or possibly on the side of the building. The building was not damage and there were no other obvious signs of property damage. After investigating, a male, alleged to be the driver, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. A female, alleged to have been the passenger, was also taken into protective custody for alleged intoxication. Both were transported back to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking. The motorcycle was removed from the parking lot on a flatbed… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
homenewshere.com
Billerica woman arrested following hit and run
WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
nbcboston.com
3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester
Three teenagers were shot after a house party turned violent in Dorchester on Saturday. Boston police said they are expected to survive. According to police, calls came in for a large fight after the party was broken up on Dakota Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who'd been shot.
theweektoday.com
Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road
A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man allegedly fires gun, flees from police in chase with two young children in car
A Massachusetts man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun and evading police while two young children were in the car. According to Southbridge, MA Police, on July 17, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a Sergeant observed a black SUV traveling on Hook Street towards Central Street. As the vehicle approached the stop sign, the Sergeant heard several loud bangs consistent with the sound of a firearm being discharged from the area of the SUV.
whdh.com
Two men arrested after crashing into Wilmington home
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested after Wilmington Police said they crashed into the front of a Shawsheen Avenue home. At around 5:30 Thursday, officers responded to the scene, where a blue pickup truck had fled after hitting a house. Officer found the car and its two occupants a short distance away.
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say
A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
WCVB
2 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 290, Massachusetts State Police said. The two vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. on I-290 east in Worcester near exit 24, state police said. Two people in a 2001 Nissan Frontier -- a 65-year-old...
