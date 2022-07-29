Gonzales Pet Food Bank struggling with empty shelves

www.wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations
BATON ROUGE - With inflation digging its paws into the wallets of millions of Americans, it's no secret that times are rough. The economic hardships are forcing pet owners to make difficult decisions, such as choosing between dog food or a full tank of gas. Those decisions often lead to owners surrendering their pets to already overcrowded shelters.
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
brproud.com
“Break from Hunger” program aims to feed hungry children through $2 meal box
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southeastern Grocers Inc. and the SEG Gives Foundation are offering something called the “Break from Hunger” meal. The meal is going to be available at three different grocery stores including Winn-Dixie. According to Southeastern Grocers Inc, “Now through Labor Day, customers and...
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
brproud.com
Woman’s Hospital to honor babies lost during pregnancy with tribute walk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital will honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy Sunday, Oct. 2. Local families who have lost a baby are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember, a short walk that will conclude with a remembrance ceremony. The event is free, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the route or shirts with a list of the babies who will be remembered.
WAFB.com
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend. Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at...
Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Generic, over the counter laxatives are being recalled after testing positive for traces of a dangerous bacteria. Testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. The bacteria could be deadly if you’re immuno-compromised. It includes all flavors sold nationwide under store brand labels at places...
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located...
brproud.com
Ice cream, hamburger, coffee and cookie shops coming to Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Mayor David Barrow, of Central, is providing a sneak peak at what businesses are coming to the city. These businesses “are going up in the front of Settlement at Shoe Creek on Sullivan Rd.,” according to Mayor Barrow. Mayor Barrow is providing a...
theadvocate.com
Make new friends as an adult is hard, but worth the effort
My friend Liam Doyle moved to Tampa in January for a new job, leaving behind deep roots and relationships in Acadiana. A couple of weeks ago, he shared a truth I learned long ago: Making friends as an adult is tough. Having made eight major moves as an adult, I’ve...
brproud.com
Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Progression Church brings millennial melting pot together
The gumbo has been stirring since Brian Crain moved back to his native Louisiana. Crain left Texas eight years ago to found Progression Church in Baton Rouge, which has blossomed into an eclectic group of believers of various religious, ethnic, cultural, political and social backgrounds. "I love it because I...
brproud.com
RUFF DAY: ZPD finds lost dog, calls on public to help find owners
ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — Zachary Police Department (ZPD) found a dog swimming in the pond at Redwood Lakes on Thursday night. The dog is currently in the care of ZPD, waiting for its owner. If the dog in the picture belongs to you, please call 225-654-1922.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
BATON ROUGE - A team of four volunteers with the Red Cross left Baton Rouge Saturday morning and are on their way to Kentucky, hoping to help those suffering from severe flooding. So far, 25 people have been confirmed dead. Among them, four were children. The effects of the downpours...
Family loses everything in an electrical fire
A family is asking Acadiana's residents for assistance after losing everything they own in a house fire.
L'Observateur
Baton Rouge Author Publishes True Story of Hope and Faith
In This Compelling Story, The Author Shares Experiences Where He Saw Angels in Several Moments Throughout His Life and How His Faith Saved Him in More Ways Than One. Angels in Afghanistan, a new book by Joseph R. Perez Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. During his...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana
Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
wbrz.com
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous drop
BATON ROUGE - At some stations in Baton Rouge, gas has dropped nearly a dollar from the historic $4.50-per-gallon high last month. The state average is currently at $3.81 a gallon, with Baton Rouge at $3.78 — a drop of 58 cents from last month's average of $4.36 a gallon.
brproud.com
City of New Roads to sell plate dinners to support injured officer
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of New Roads will hold a benefit dinner Wednesday to support an injured police officer. $10 BBQ plates will be sold to support Travon Smith, a lineman and police officer, who was seriously injured in a fall on July 17. The benefit dinner will be held at the lot across from New Roads City Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations for Smith will also be accepted.
