Cuyahoga County, OH

Ohio police identify body found in trash can

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

Ohio (WKBN) — Police have identified a body found in a trash can Saturday as a man who has been missing since April.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the man as Malcolm Myers, 31, who had been missing since April 10.

Myers’ death is being investigated as a homicide, a police spokesman said.

Myers went missing from his home on Pasadena Avenue. His car was found several days later on Cleveland Street.

The spokesman said he could not speak to how investigators were able to find the body Saturday, stuffed in a trash can at Loveless and Himrod avenues.

If Myers’ death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 13th of the year in the city. Last year, there were 31 homicides in Youngstown.

Photo of Malcolm Myers (Courtesy of Naudia Thurston)
I'd rather be kind
2d ago

So very sad, RIP young man. May God wrap his loving arms around your family and friends and comfort them during this devastating heartbreak.

Amy Medina
2d ago

Condolences to his mother his siblings and all those who knew and loved him, the devil is real, to throw a person in the garbage like common trash shows whom ever is responsible has no heart at all , and I do believe it’s more than one person, so sad, I pray for justice

John Hess
2d ago

Possible homicide... That's funny.. Do they think he stuffed himself in a trash can... Duh

