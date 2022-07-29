Ohio police identify body found in trash can

Ohio (WKBN) — Police have identified a body found in a trash can Saturday as a man who has been missing since April.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the man as Malcolm Myers, 31, who had been missing since April 10.

Myers’ death is being investigated as a homicide, a police spokesman said.

Myers went missing from his home on Pasadena Avenue. His car was found several days later on Cleveland Street.

The spokesman said he could not speak to how investigators were able to find the body Saturday, stuffed in a trash can at Loveless and Himrod avenues.

If Myers’ death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 13th of the year in the city. Last year, there were 31 homicides in Youngstown.

Photo of Malcolm Myers (Courtesy of Naudia Thurston)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.