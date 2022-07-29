Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

www.sweetwaternow.com
Bomb threat at Rock Springs restaurant proves to be false
July 29, 2022 — Thursday night, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Rock Springs. The following is a press release from the RSPD: At approximately 8 pm this evening, Rock Springs...
Bomb Threat at Old Chicago Believed to Be Swatting Call
ROCK SPRINGS — A reported bomb threat at Old Chicago on Thursday night is believed to have been nothing more than a swatting call. At approximately 8 pm, the Rock Springs Police Department was called to Old Chicago in response to a bomb threat. The business was evacuated to ensure public safety.
Black’s Fork Bridge Work on Highway 530 Will Cause Delays
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Black’s Fork bridge on WYO 530 at mile marker 14.66 south of Green River on August 1. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane controlled by a temporary signal.
Cheyenne Frontier Days honor Wyoming man who saved mother and son from burning house
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming-based Cowboy Skill and Cheyenne Frontier Days honored Ryan Pasborg of Green River today during a heroes recognition, lauding him for his bravery after he ran into a burning home to save a mother and her young son. In February Pasborg was driving by a Jamestown...
Budweiser Clydesdales to make multiple local appearances starting Saturday
July 27, 2022 — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to Sweetwater County for Wyoming’s Big Show and other appearances. It marks their first visit back to the area since 2018. The Clydesdales have represented Anheuser-Busch since 1933. Its local appearance is one of hundreds made annually.
Lanky the Clown, Reflector, Safari Samantha and Oscar the Ostrich to Entertain at Wyoming’s Big Show
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to introduce you to some of this year’s secondary entertainment for Wyoming’s Big Show! Visitors to the fair will be exposed to a variety of entertainment throughout the grounds, including giant feathered friends, a living statue, and familiar funny faces. Here’s some of what to expect this year:
Wizard’s Challenge to Entertain all at Wyoming’s Big Show
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Wizard’s Challenge to Wyoming’s Big Show on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! Visitors to the fair will experience an enchanted fantasy world of wizards and dragons as they explore the magic and wonder of science in a medieval theme.
Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature Twinkle Time
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Twinkle Time to this Wyoming’s Big Show this summer on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! With a super pop sound mixed with a touch of Broadway belt, a dash of hip hop, and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle has always danced to the beat of her own drum, breaking barriers, sound and otherwise, with both her music and Harajuku-style presentation.
