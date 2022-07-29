Recession or not, the stock market is doing fine

www.axios.com
Brown 1
2d ago
Just a guess by you. Inflation is high around here people are cutting back because of high utility bills, fuel, and food. Recession is unavoidable!
Reply(3)
10
Stacy A Williams
1d ago
The rich doing fine too but the American people are not. Working to pay for gas and food and not enough for bills. A lot are struggling and suffering cause of our government
Reply(1)
5
BrianBoss78
14h ago
wouldn't know it by looking at my or anyone else's 401k 🤔...did we change the definition of "fine" overnight and I missed the memo?
Reply(1)
4
