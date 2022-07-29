Stolen dog returned to owners in St. Louis

www.ksdk.com
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
ST. LOUIS – Win a new home in O’Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket. It’s part of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. All proceeds go toward fighting childhood cancer. Fischer Homes built the house in partnership with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The...
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
Group carjacks pizza delivery driver before chase, crash in Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police say a group carjacked a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon before his vehicle was involved in a brief police chase and a crash in Downtown St. Louis. The victim was carjacked around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street near the Dutchtown neighborhood. After that, police spotted the stolen vehicle just across the Missouri-Illinois state line in East St. Louis.
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
15 kids rescued from flash flooding at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS – 15 children and three adults were rescued from flash flooding at a daycare center Thursday night. The daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church is on Washington Avenue at Olive Street. St. Louis firefighters helped evacuate the children and adults there. St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people […]
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
French bulldog stolen in car theft safely returned to family
ST. LOUIS — A French bulldog named Disko was reunited with his family after being stolen along with a cross-country-traveling couple's car last week. Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub and Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano had made a stop in St. Louis for a night. The next day, the couple had stopped to eat and...
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
One person has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
Warrenton shelter takes in 22 neglected dogs, urgently seeks donations
WARRENTON, Mo. – An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week. Volunteers at the No Time To Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary seek help after adding 50 dogs to the shelter over a span of ten days in July. Shelter officials estimated it would cost around $40,000 to provide adequate care for all of those dogs.
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of North 21st Street. Officers responded to the area after hearing around 100 gunshots near St. Louis police headquarters. When officers arrived, they noticed ballistic damage to at least 15 vehicles.
Man shot on I-55 in south St. Louis Friday
ST. LOUIS — The southbound lanes on Interstate 55 were closed near Gasconade Street due to a shooting on the interstate. The interstate reopened at about 3:15 p.m. St. Louis police said a man was shot while inside his car on I-55. St. Louis police's homicide unit has been requested to investigate the shooting.
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: 115-year-old gothic church transformed into gorgeous home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Built in 1901, the renovated church is currently being used as a bed-and-breakfast. The building is located at 2501 Clifton Avenue.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say. Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
