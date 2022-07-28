Love Fried Clams? Here Are 10 of the Best Places in Maine

wokq.com
5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music
There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
There’s A Slim Chance Bangor May Hit 100 Degrees Next Week
There's been a lot of grumbling on social media about Maine setting some record temps next week. In Maine, if you start saying "100 degrees" anywhere within a sentence, it always makes people talk about record temps. When I used to live in Westbrook, it hit 100 degrees a couple days in a row. It was weird, because this is Maine. We're not accustomed to it.
13 Animals You Can Actually Own in Maine That Might Surprise You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As much as I desperately want to own a pet monkey, I understand why Maine has such strict laws and regulations for owning exotic animals. Our altruistic state cares too much about our wildlife and one another to put anything or anyone in harm’s way.
Two Maine Towns Tied The Knot 100 Years Ago at A Gentlemen’s Club
According to Central Maine, two Maine towns got hitched, a century ago. Isn't that lovely? This was really a wedding with two towns that tied the knot. The towns that were promised to each other were Piscataquis County Communities. The towns of Dover and Foxcroft, sound familiar? Well, this is...
Portions of Maine Could See 100-Degree Temperatures on Thursday
It's been the tale of two summers in Maine so far. For almost all of June and about 10 days in July, the summer was delivering moderate temperatures and low humidity. That was putting smiles on people's faces and leaving air conditioners dormant. But the last few weeks have brought increased heat and waves of oppressive humidity that have left more than a few Mainers longing for fall already. So if you think it's been too hot for you in July, you're going to want to run and hide when August hits.
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
WMTW
Exploring accessible beaches in Maine
Multiple beaches throughout Maine offer amenities aimed at helping those with mobility issues enjoy the sun, sand and water. Visit Maine lists six beaches on its website that all boast a three-star rating for accessibility from the state Bureau of Parks and Lands. Range Pond Beach in Poland Spring features...
Maine Towns Named After Other Places in the World
How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
Learn to Speak Like a Mainer With These 45 Mainah Words
To say that we have a colorful and rich vocabulary in Maine is an understatement. Maine is one of those states where people 'from away" can visit and not understand most of what we are talking about at any given time. But with Maine becoming one of the hottest destinations in the country, we think it might be helpful to share some Maine words and phrases so that you newbies to our state can get in the Maine groove.
wabi.tv
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
National Travel Website Ranks Maine’s Top 25 Vacations & Destinations
This is typically the time of year that the state of Maine finds itself on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering the state is such a tourist destination. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
WMTW
Maine Micro Artisan Fair makes space for shopping and selling local
WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Micro Artisans Fair provides a space for local makers to sell their unique handmade goods, giving shoppers an easy way to shop local. The fair is an offshoot of the Gorham-based shop of the same name, which features multiple Maine artisans, selling everything from handmade toys to jewelry and tote bags.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches throughout the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
