Donna Michele (Watson) Pantone, 58, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home. She was born on April 27, 1964 in Alton, IL to late George and Donna (Smith) Watson. She graduated from East Alton Wood River Community High School in 1982. She obtained her Associate Degree From Lewis and Clark Community College graduating in 1984. Donna received her Bachelor's Degree, majoring in Physical Education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1987 and Master's Degree in Education from Greenville College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She was a Board-Certified Physical Education teacher in Illinois and Missouri for over 30 years. In her many years her passion was not just being an Educator, but a Volleyball and Basketball coach as well. She often spoke fondly of being referred to as Mrs. Pantone or Coach Pantone when any of her students would greet her. Donna Also earned the distinction of being a professional musician, playing a variety of instruments.

ALTON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO