Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
advantagenews.com
Tourism grants announced for local projects, including alpine coaster
The state of Illinois is handing-out $10 million in tourism grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Among the grants awarded this time are $500,000 amounts each for the installation of an alpine coaster at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton and for raceway improvements at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
advantagenews.com
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
Illinois Business Journal
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems
After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
advantagenews.com
Donna Michele (Watson) Pantone
Donna Michele (Watson) Pantone, 58, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home. She was born on April 27, 1964 in Alton, IL to late George and Donna (Smith) Watson. She graduated from East Alton Wood River Community High School in 1982. She obtained her Associate Degree From Lewis and Clark Community College graduating in 1984. Donna received her Bachelor's Degree, majoring in Physical Education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1987 and Master's Degree in Education from Greenville College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She was a Board-Certified Physical Education teacher in Illinois and Missouri for over 30 years. In her many years her passion was not just being an Educator, but a Volleyball and Basketball coach as well. She often spoke fondly of being referred to as Mrs. Pantone or Coach Pantone when any of her students would greet her. Donna Also earned the distinction of being a professional musician, playing a variety of instruments.
edglentoday.com
IDOT Announces Work To Come On Illinois Route 143 Near Old Alton-Edwardsville Road
EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced there will be lane closures on Illinois Route 143 near Old Alton-Edwardsville Road starting Monday, August 1, 2022. IDOT says the work is necessary to complete repairs to the Marathon Pipeline work in that area. Greeding Construction and Marathon Petroleum will...
Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center
Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
KMOV
State of emergency declared in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Mayor Robert Eastern III released a state of emergency in East St. Louis Tuesday morning. Due to the flooding in the area, more than 25 families were rescued from their homes and displaced. Eastern released a statement following the flood. “Since the moment the...
The East St. Louis street that never dries
East St. Louisans remain flooded out of an area that city leaders had been warned about.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Pursuit from Illinois ends in crash in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a person was struck in a pursuit that started in Illinois and ended with a crash in downtown St. Louis. Illinois State Police said St. Louis police notified them of a car stolen in an "aggravated vehicular hijacking." An ISP trooper spotted the car in the area of 18th and Division streets in East St. Louis. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.
15 kids rescued from flash flooding at St. Louis daycare
ST. LOUIS – 15 children and three adults were rescued from flash flooding at a daycare center Thursday night. The daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church is on Washington Avenue at Olive Street. St. Louis firefighters helped evacuate the children and adults there. St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people […]
advantagenews.com
Red Cross offering free gas incentive for blood donors
We’re past the halfway point of summer and the American Red Cross is again calling for blood donors. Donations have dropped off in recent weeks leaving the Red Cross at a 20% blood supply which could lead to a shortage in the St. Louis area unless supplies are shored up in August. If you donate next month, you could win free gas.
advantagenews.com
James "Jim" Cerbie
James "Jim" F. Cerbie, 87, passed away at 1:55 pm on Monday, July 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 9, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ to Frank and Helen (McMurray) Cerbie. Jim married June Yander on June 11, 1955. She preceded him...
advantagenews.com
James Langston
James M. Langston, 86, of O’Fallon, MO formerly of Bethalto, IL passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2021, at 7:51 pm at Evelyn’s Hospice Home in St. Louis, MO. He was born on March 9, 1936, in Cape Girardeau, MO the son of Dennis and Beatrice (Wolfe) Langston. James married Neva J. Proffer on March 16, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, MO.
advantagenews.com
Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
An East Alton man wanted for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge faces a similar possession charge after his arrest early Friday. Bethalto police say they took 46-year-old Raymond Hatcher into custody after a patrol officer saw him at Neumann’s Old Oak trailer park on Wesley Drive.
advantagenews.com
Barbara Bloodworth
Barbara was born on April 7, 1951, in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Maxine (Cannon) White, both have preceded her in death. Barb was always up for shopping with friends and finding the best deals. She frequented Branson, Missouri and enjoyed all it had to offer. She spent countless days traveling and “roughing it” in the camper. It’s certainly safe to say she enjoyed an occasional casino visit and rumor has it, she could play a mean game of Bunco. Barb also had an almost magical gift of being able to find just the right decoration for the holidays and always managed to pull off some incredibly festive shirts.
