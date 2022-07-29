What it would take to count Zach Wilson’s Year 2 as a success

It’s tough to know what to make of Zach Wilson right now.

The Jets’ quarterback enters his second training camp as the franchise’s most important figure. They’ve gone through this before with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith and Mark Sanchez and, well, nearly everyone who’s taken snaps for the team since Joe Namath. Jets fans are as familiar as any fan base in the country with the feeling of hope slowly wilting.

And with Wilson, they are hoping again.

The Year 1 numbers don’t paint the prettiest picture, but Wilson was not put in much of a position to succeed. He was sacked on more than 10 percent of his drop-backs. He had a rotating cast of receivers. He had a first-year head coach and a first-year coordinator. There’s good reason to take the nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 6.1 yards per attempt with a grain of salt.

But the fact remains: Year 2 will require a leap. The Jets have taken steps to mitigate the above factors, though there is still a long way to go. There’s more of an expectation. A similar performance from Wilson will bring that familiar feeling.

With a new coach, a new offensive coordinator and new teammates, Zach Wilson struggled as a rookie, but will need to raise his game in Year 2 if the Jets are to make any meaningful strides toward respectability. AP

With that in mind, we asked Elias Sports Bureau for the five biggest increases from a quarterback’s rookie year to their second year in yardage and passer rating (minimum: 10 starts in Year 1), the goal being to get a sense of how common a second-year leap is. Here are those results:

A few takeaways: First, it stands out that not all of these players ended up being franchise quarterbacks. Stafford, Kosar, Bledsoe, Burrow and Manning are the ones we’d put in that category, with Ferguson on the cusp. (That also might be a product of passer rating not being the best measure for a quarterback, but every stat has issues).

Second, a Burrow-esque leap in a QB’s second year is fairly rare. As in, the last person to be in the range of Burrow’s 1,923-yard increase in his second season was Bledsoe, nearly 30 years prior. If Wilson’s yardage jumped by that much in 2022, it would put him at 4,257 — a quite good number that would have ranked ninth in the league last season. If he did enough to displace Bortles for a top-five spot on the list, Wilson still would have less yardage than Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins did last season.

At least relative to what you might imagine in New York, expectations for Wilson are fairly guarded. If he throws for just under 4,000 yards (as the latter scenario suggests), proves he can make good decisions with the football and command the offense, everyone would be pleased, even if the Jets remain a year or two away from making the playoffs. At the end of the day, stats need context, and in Wilson’s case, context dictates an outsize proportion of perception.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season while throwing for almost 2,000 more yards than he did in his first year. AP

Still, he’s got a long way to go.

To add some additional perspective, here’s a quick grouping of starting quarterbacks across the league, arranged by tier. This isn’t a ranking, nor is it definitive. It’s meant to be a thought exercise.

Win-now superstars

Josh Allen, Buffalo

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Kyler Murray, Arizona

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Russell Wilson, Denver

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

These teams have what they need at the position. It’s just about putting the right pieces around the guy under center.

Good enough to win with

The Colts traded for Matt Ryan hoping he can guide them where Carson Wentz could not — to the playoffs. AP

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Matt Ryan, Colts

Derek Carr, Raiders

Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Carson Wentz, Commanders

Not quite at the superstar tier, but these teams aren’t scrambling at the position … yet.

Cleveland

Deshaun Watson/Jacoby Brissett, Browns

A wholly unique situation due to Watson’s pending suspension over sexual misconduct allegations that might put the Browns anywhere from the top category to the bottom.

Young studs

Mac Jones showed he could keep the Patriots winning, but his struggles in his first playoff game as a rookie may have raised some questions. AP

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Mac Jones, Patriots

Trey Lance, 49ers

Zach Wilson, Jets

Justin Fields, Bears

Teams that think they have the guy, but can’t be 100 percent sure just yet. Another year will provide some clarity.

Make or break

Is Daniel Jones the franchise quarterback the Giants hoped he would be when they drafted him in 2019? He has one more season to try to prove it. Corey Sipkin

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Daniel Jones, Giants

Baker Mayfield/Sam Darnold, Panthers

Davis Mills, Texans

Their teams are clinging onto optimism, in some cases by a thread

Caretakers and position battles

Drew Lock/Geno Smith, Seahawks

Mitchell Trubisky/Kenny Pickett, Steelers

Jameis Winston/Andy Dalton, Saints

Jared Goff, Lions

Marcus Mariota, Falcons

These guys are unlikely to be starting the next time their teams are competitive, or their teams are coming into the season with uncertainty at the position.

For argument’s sake, let’s assume Juan Soto does not move prior to the trade deadline. The Yankees addressed a need on Wednesday night when they traded for outfielder Andrew Benintendi , an All-Star who was batting .320 with the Royals. Pitching help, in both the bullpen and the starting rotation, figures to be on Brian Cashman’s wish list .

So we need to consider the possibility that the Yankees lineup now looks a lot like the lineup they will roll out in October (though it seems universally accepted that Joey Gallo won’t be on the team at that point). And we need to ask if that will be enough.

The addition of Andrew Benintendi should help fill out an already potent Yankees lineup, but the team’s recent struggles against the Astros and Mets raised doubts about the club’s ability to hit against elite pitching. JASON SZENES

As to that, we have some worries.

Perhaps it is merely a product of a great baseball team in the midst of a bad month , but the Yankees’ struggles in Houston and Queens post-All-Star break have dampened the notion that this group will be the heirs to 1998. The Yankees lead baseball in home runs and runs scored. They also scored just three runs over their last 17 innings against the Mets, and had one hit through eight innings Thursday night against the Royals before Aaron Judge — who else? — rescued them with a walk-off home run . When the goal is a championship, you grade on a harsh curve.

Benintendi will help — he was in the midst of a red-hot July before going 0-for-4 in his Yankees debut, and is hitting for nearly double Gallo’s average. If Matt Carpenter cools off, though, the lineup still could use some depth — it’s good, but not great. And until the Yankees prove they can beat the likes of the Astros, it’s a little hard to believe.

Just how big a deal is the pending return of Jacob deGrom ?

At the time he made his last start of 2021, deGrom was halfway to completing one of the best individual pitching seasons this side of Sandy Koufax. He had a 1.08 ERA — the single-season, post dead-ball era record for a starter is Bob Gibson’s 1.12 in 1968. He was striking out 14.3 batters per nine, on pace for a single-season record. He had a 1.24 FIP, which would have been the second lowest of all time for a full season, behind Satchel Paige in 1946 and ahead of Christy Mathewson in 1908.

Jacob deGrom will be scrutinized closely with every pitch he throws for the Mets once he makes his expected return to the rotation next week. AP

He was so good that, despite not throwing a pitch after July 7, he placed ninth in Cy Young voting. So his return is about as big a deal as you can get.

All year, the Mets’ hopes have rested on having deGrom and Max Scherzer to pitch the first two games — and four out of seven — in a playoff series. If deGrom is himself (and that is a formidable if ), it’s still hard to see how anyone can better that duo.

The Braves’ trio of Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Mike Soroka — who hasn’t pitched since 2020 and continues to rehab his right Achilles, which he tore for the second time — could come close, should Soroka manage to return as the same pitcher we saw three years ago. The Dodgers, who have four starters with ERAs under 3 (Tyler Anderson, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw), plus Walker Buehler and Mitch White eventually returning to the rotation, warrant inclusion. In the American League, so do the Astros.

The idea of a playoff series in which a full-strength deGrom, Scherzer and Taijuan Walker — who has a 2.67 ERA of his own — pitch the first three games, though, still ranks ahead of those options if we’re picking.

Potential protests outside this week’s LIV tournament in Bedminster, N.J. didn’t stop Sergio Garcia or any of his fellow LIV golfers from playing in a pro-am event at the course on Thursday. via Getty Images

The controversial LIV Golf league tees off at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Friday with its third event. The tour, which is funded by the Public Investment Fund — in essence, the financial arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — has caused a crisis for the PGA and DP World Tour by luring a number of high-profile players, such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, to the upstart league with astronomical sums.

Among the many issues raised with the league’s funding is Saudi Arabia’s connection to the September 11, 2001 attacks . Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, and the FBI declassified documents last year connecting the Kingdom’s government with the attacks. Family members and survivors of the 9/11 attacks are planning to protest down the street from the tournament on Friday morning, The Post’s Brian Wacker reported.