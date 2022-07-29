ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
Vladimir Putin's Russia is still pumping out oil. Sputnik/Dmitry Azarov/Pool via Reuters
  • Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said.
  • The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago.
  • Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil prices lower.

Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe without serious disruptions, JPMorgan has said, adding that the expected drop in output "never happened."

Better-than-expected Russian production, along with the release of oil from global strategic reserves, helps explain the recent drop in crude prices, the bank's head of commodities research Natasha Kaneva said in a note to clients.

Russia's oil exports to Europe — its biggest market — have fallen relatively sharply in 2022, as companies have "self-sanctioned" in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

However, Russia has been able to shift its exports towards Asia, with India and China in particular stepping up their purchases. More recently, a jump in domestic demand has caused Russian oil production to rise back to prewar levels.

"The market consensus was too pessimistic about Russia's capability to re-route volumes to other buyers," Kaneva and her colleagues said in the note Wednesday. "Russia's exports adjusted towards other buyers without a serious disruption to its production."

"At its peak, the oil market was pricing in the worst-case scenario — a 3 million barrel a day loss of Russian production combined with record-high summer demand — while, in reality, it never happened."

JPMorgan expects Russia production to produce 9.95 million barrels a day of oil in the third quarter, above the 9.76 million barrels a day produced in the same quarter a year earlier.

It thinks production will slip to 9.5 million barrels a day in 2023, staying relatively strong despite the European Union's ban on most oil imports from the country.

Oil prices have fallen in recent weeks, with global supply stronger than expected and demand likely to weaken in the coming months as the world economy slows. WTI crude, the US benchmark price, was down around 10% over the last month to trade at $98 a barrel Friday.

Russia's oil and gas revenues have helped Putin's government prop up the local currency, the ruble, alleviating some of the pressure on the economy.

However, the economy is still expected to shrink sharply this year. Imports have cratered in a sign of domestic stress.

Yale academics, led by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, said in a study this week that Western sanctions are "catastrophically crippling" the economy, with domestic production slowing dramatically.

Comments / 28

Independentantiblue
2d ago

it's funny as gas was rising and came up to over $5 a gallon for the national average Biden said he had nothing to do with prices at the pump and that the oil problem was all because of Putin, now that oil prices have dropped a little bit and gas at the pump is dropping some Biden wants to take all the credit for making that happen even though he did absolutely nothing. brain dead Joe strikes again

Reply
12
AP_001395.6a019e0faedc4030a901d5ed4079aed4.1402
2d ago

Totally surprised Ukraine did not do more to sabotage Russias oil lines. This alone could have destabilized Russia. This is the way to bring Russia to its knees. If Ukraine is going to even think of winning this war, they need to show Russia the war can be fought on Russian soil. Someone else in the world is running this show! The World Stage is certainly going to look different after this conflict!

Reply(1)
8
Bobby Rivers
2d ago

The US is fighting a war with Russia by proxy through Ukraine. If you know history and you know what's going on now you'd know why Russia invaded Ukraine and why they had the right to. This all started in 2008 and in 2013 the US started pushing Russia's buttons and that's why the Russians started amassing along the Ukrain border and only invaded in 2022 after serious pleas to NATO and the US to not bring Ukraine into NATO and to make Ukraine a neutral country. Russia makes the argument this is the same as when the Soviet Union was going to place nuclear weapons in Cuba pointed at the US. The US threatened nuclear war and the Russians backed down. History is repeating itself but this time the US wants nuclear weapons on Russia's doorstep and wants Russia to be okay with that.

Reply(1)
6
