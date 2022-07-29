ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Pulaski Powers Past Flyboys

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

The Pulaski River Turtles scored four runs in the first inning and held off a late charge by the Greeneville Flyboys to earn a two-game sweep with an 8-4 win on Thursday night at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville remains in second place in the Appalachian League West Division standings at 24-24, nine games back of front-running Kingsport (32-14). Pulaski is in second place in the East at 23-24, nine and a half games back of front-running Burlington (33-15).

Greeneville plays at Kingsport at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Flyboys will host Kingsport at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park.

The River Turtles opened the scoring in the top of the first, as a T.J. Fondtain RBI single scored Rodney Green Jr. to give Pulaski a 1-0 lead.

Later in the frame, a two-RBI single by Owen Deshazo brought home Konner Kinkade and Fondtain to push the lead to 3-0.

Connor Fuhrman drew a bases-loaded walk to score Christian Smith and swell the Turtle advantage to 4-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Flyboys got a run back as a Cameron LaLiberte sac fly scored Ian Daugherty to cut the Pulaski lead to 4-1.

For the third time this season, Smith hit a home run for Pulaski against the Flyboys, a solo shot in the top of the third to extend the River Turtle lead to 5-1. A Fuhrman RBI single later in the frame scored Deshazo to make it 6-1.

The River Turtles banged their second home run of the game in the top of the fifth, a two-run blast by Green Jr. that pushed Pulaski ahead 8-1.

Jack O’Reilly got the Flyboys back on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to score David Bishop and cut the lead to 8-2.

Greeneville pulled within 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI groundout by Dub Gleed and an RBI single by LaLiberte. Pulaski reliever Matthew Siverling then ended the game with a strikeout.

Aaron Park (1-0) earned the win, going two innings and striking out two. Kobe Head started the game, going four innings, giving up one run on one hit, walking one and striking out five. Cy Fontenot went two innings out of the pen, giving up one run off two hits, walking one and striking out another. Siverling closed the game in the ninth, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one and striking out one.

Roan Tarbert (1-2) lasted just 2/3 of an inning, giving up four runs on two hits, walking four and striking out one. Tyler Blankenship went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits, walking one and striking out three. Ryan Schiefer went the final four innings, giving up three hits, walking two and striking out five.

