Commonwealth Games 2022: England's Alex Yee wins first gold

BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with win from 10th on grid
Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove an outstanding race to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid despite a spin costing the lead. Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice raising fresh questions about Ferrari's race operations. Red Bull's pit strategy also vaulted Verstappen ahead of pole-sitter George...
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
BBC
Leanne Crichton: Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
