NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners

Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher

The New York Yankees have just a couple of days left to make a splash ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline. After being heavily linked to Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, the Bronx Bombers missed out on the righty as the Seattle Mariners landed him on Friday night instead. Now, the focus shifts strictly […] The post Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Athletics’ asking price for Frankie Montas amid Yankees, Cardinals links, revealed

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas is now the most coveted, available hurler on the trade market after the Seattle Mariners acquired Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. As was the case with the Reds, the Athletics are aiming to reach for the stars in any potential Montas trade. As noted by The […] The post Rumor: Athletics’ asking price for Frankie Montas amid Yankees, Cardinals links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OAKLAND, CA
