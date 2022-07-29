ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UI To Launch Insurance Major In 2023

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa plans to offer a major in Risk Management and Insurance starting in the fall of 2023 as a way to strengthen the state’s largest non-agriculture economic sector. A U-I finance professor, Thomas Berry-Stoelzle, will direct the new major. For now, he says U-I students can only get a certificate in the insurance program, which is similar to a minor. The goal is to attract 20 students to the new major in the first year, expanding to perhaps 80 students within five years. The insurance industry is expected to grow in the future, as climate change, cyberattacks, and other hazards will require companies to better manage those risks.

