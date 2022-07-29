Heart of monsoon surge Friday; 90s return this weekend

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says the heart of the current monsoon surge will continue today, then starts backing off over the weekend.

We are forecasting a 40% chance for afternoon t-storms on Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Flash flooding possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Flash flood potential Friday.

Forecast radar 5pm Friday.

The southern mountains have a 100% chance for rain/t-storms/flash flooding on Friday. In the central mountains, expect a 50-70% chance. In the northern mountains, the chance is 30-40%.

It will be dry on Saturday morning in most places except southern Colorado. Expect a round of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range, central mountains, and northern mountains.

It will be dry on Sunday morning with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain/storm chances for the Front Range will be low.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says it will be significantly drier on Monday.

The next monsoon surge will arrive on August 5-7.

