Blasdell, NY

Wake Up Wags: Madison, Miz, Maryse & Monroe

By Evan Anstey, Abby Fridmann
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — They’re eight weeks old and absolutely adorable. Meet Madison, Miz, Maryse and Monroe!

Learn how you can adopt one of these kittens through Ten Lives Club in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.

Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

