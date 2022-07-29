Americans Are Straight-Up Failing On Key Heart-Health & Longevity Metrics

www.mindbodygreen.com
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predispos...
studyfinds.org
A banana a day could improve blood pressure and heart health for women
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Eating more potassium-rich foods like bananas, avocados, and salmon could protect older women against a heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Specifically, researchers say potassium is an essential mineral that lowers blood pressure, especially among people who consume too much salt. A potassium-rich...
MindBodyGreen
Why Diet Fails Us With Vitamin D Intake + How A Supplement Can Help
At mindbodygreen, we believe we can get most everything we need from nature—including our daily nutrients. And while we can get many of the essential vitamins and minerals we need on a daily basis from our diet (but we're actually not, hence the widespread nutrient gaps in our nation), the “food-first” mentality isn’t the best approach when it comes to vitamin D.
MedicalXpress
Double up on the guac? Those avocados are good for your heart health
Adding avocados to a healthy diet could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, including lowering your cholesterol, according to research published by the American Heart Association. That's especially good news because the consumption of avocados in the U.S. has nearly tripled in the past two decades, up to nearly 2.6 billion pounds a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cardiologists Say This Is The Best Heart-Healthy Food To Put On Your Plate Every Day
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 23, 2022. For your body to work properly, you definitely need a healthy heart. Among many other roles, the heart is an organ that is responsible for pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrie...
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%
From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
Experts Advise A New Way of Eating that Reduces All – Belly Fat, Cancer and Diabetes risk
Adopting a diet that may last a lifetime and favorably enhance longevity may be simpler and tastier than you think. The paleo diet is a simple way to eat that was modeled after the way our ancient ancestors ate. Paleolithic or Paleo for short; often known as the caveman or...
Can walking lower blood pressure?
Can walking lower blood pressure? We look at the impact walking can have on blood pressure and examine the evidence behind it
Medical News Today
Can vitamins help lower cholesterol?
Niacin is a B vitamin that can help lower cholesterol. A person can also take other dietary supplements, such as berberine and fish oil, to help lower cholesterol. However, people should only use these products after speaking with a doctor. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that circulates in the blood....
New Study Links Regular Napping With Two Serious Health Conditions
Potentially bad news for all you nappers out there. Turns out everyone’s favorite indulgence is linked to some pretty serious health problems. According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, people who take frequent naps were more likely to develop high blood pressure or have a stroke than their fully awake and well-rested counterparts.
MedicalXpress
Effect of keto and Mediterranean diets on glucose control compared
While the keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues performed a small randomized, crossover trial to...
Medical News Today
Bacon cholesterol and its impact on health
A slice of uncooked bacon contains 18.5 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol. However, while researchers used to say that cholesterol from food directly raised cholesterol levels in the blood, they now believe the relationship is more complicated. The above nutritional information comes from the. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary cholesterol...
Real Simple
Do 30 to 60 Minutes of Strength Training a Week to Help Lower Your Risk of Disease, Research Suggests
Getting up and moving every day is one of the healthiest gifts you can give yourself. If you can't go long without some heart-pumping activity, like tending to the garden, taking a daily walk with the dog, jumping rope, playing pickleball, or sweating hard in a dance or spin class, you're doing wonders for your brain, body, and overall health (keep it up!).
MindBodyGreen
Eating More Potassium Is Associated With Improved Heart Health In Women, New Study Demonstrates
We know that a healthy diet should include a good range of fruits and vegetables to provide our bodies with the nutrients and phytonutrients they need to thrive, but when it comes down to it, not enough of us are selecting our food or meals based on key minerals they offer.
MindBodyGreen
How To Support Healthy Circulation On A Daily Basis, From Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You've probably heard the saying "sitting is the new smoking," and while it may be true, it can also be pretty infuriating to hear. What if your job requires you to be seated, or you simply need a day to unwind on the couch? Trust us, we hear you!
How Magnesium Keeps Your Heart Rhythm Healthy
Magnesium is a nutrient that's vital to your body's well-being. It's essential for numerous bodily functions, but most importantly, that "Mg" on the periodic chart is a mineral that's crucial for good heart health. What effect does it have on the heart? Read on to find out more about magnesium and how it keeps your ticker in tip-top shape.
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
MindBodyGreen
Green Tea Extract Can Lower Blood Sugar & Improve Gut Health, Reveals New Study
How do you care for your body? Eat a nutrient-dense diet? Exercise daily? Phenomenal. These are critical umbrella strategies for supporting your overall well-being, but it can be helpful to get a little more granular when caring for specific areas of your body. In particular, managing your gut health and blood sugar balance.
MindBodyGreen
Do Prenatal Vitamins Deliver Benefits, Even When Not Pregnant? An RD Explains
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There’s so much information available at our fingertips 24/7—to the point making a decision can feel like an oversized task to complete. A quick internet search often prompts more questions than when you started your query, leading you to ask friends, family, and care providers for input…and still leaving you right back where you started, unsure of what to do.
