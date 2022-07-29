Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, 1/2 PPR, superflex

www.espn.com
Rookie WR is breakout star of Giants camp
The New York Giants may have a rookie to watch in their offense, at least according to one reporter. After visiting Giants camp, Peter King of NBC Sports named rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson as a player to watch in the regular season. According to King, Robinson looks like a versatile piece who has impressed defenders that have gone up against him.
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
ESPN
Biggest fantasy football training camp storylines: Aaron Rodgers' new WR1, Michael Thomas' return and backfield battles
With training camps now in full swing, ESPN's 32 NFL Nation reporters are about to become your eyes and ears as you prepare for your fantasy football drafts. We asked each of them to identify the biggest fantasy topics they'll be following throughout August, with some insight on how things may play out. Nearly half mentioned some form of running back timeshare -- including some tips on how RBs such as Aaron Jones, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Travis Etienne Jr. and Nyheim Hines could play bigger roles in the passing game.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
fantasypros.com
Micah Hyde carted off field
According to Sal Capaccio, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field after intercepting a pass and limping to the sideline during Friday's training camp session. (Sal Capaccio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Micah Hyde's health is paramount to the success of the Bills' defense and would be a...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout
Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position. With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday. Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for...
247Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens drawing rave reviews at training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is making his presence felt at the start of NFL training camp this week, showcasing his array of mid-air acrobatics and leaping ability as a talented pass-catcher. The former five-star from the University of Georgia was a second-round pick this spring and played sparingly during the 2021 season due to a knee injury.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Look: Here's The Betting Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers have stated several times that Trey Lance will be their Week 1 starter. With that said, people around the league are waiting to see what'll happen with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since 2017, but it's very apparent that his time with the...
Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on struggles during Steelers training camp
Kenny Pickett has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for only a few months, but he’s already experienced the wrath of the passionate fanbase. The prized rookie visibly struggled during the first few days of the training camp. The viral clips during that practice had some fans calling for veteran Mitch Trubisky to step in instead of Pickett.
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 3: Kirk Cousins Sharp at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Vikings' practice at the stadium was fairly uneventful, but Cousins looked good.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie Drake London a ‘shiftier version of Mike Evans’
The Falcons could have a pair of superstar pass catchers for a long time to come. Kyle Pitts was the first rookie tight end to make the Pro Bowl since Jeremy Shockey did in the early 2000s while breaking a bevy of franchise records. He hardly understood NFL defenses his first season while trying to learn Arthur Smith’s offense, and Pitts still set the league on fire. Now, the Falcons might have another star on their hands in Drake London, who was just compared to Mike Evans.
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
