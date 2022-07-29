Jacksonville Lands IDNR Recreational Trails Grant to Complete Walking Trail to South Side of Lake Jacksonville

wlds.com
Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues
One major road project linked to Springfield’s rail improvement program is coming to an end… while another is getting underway. The closure of South Fifth Street from Broad Place to Iles Avenue is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon. But Monday marks the start of periodic disruptions on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th. The road will be closed intermittently for up to 10 minutes at a time to allow the placement of steel used for the rail project.
Road construction projects continue throughout Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects happening throughout Springfield will result in the continued or upcoming closures of several roads and lanes this week. Construction will be taking place on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As part […]
Free meter parking continues in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Free meter parking will continue in downtown Springfield. The City of Springfield will not charge for you to park on the street where meters are. However, a citation will still be given to vehicles that ignore the time limits posted on parking signs and parking illegally will still be enforced.
Ameren Agrees to Repair Streets Affected by Remediation of Former Jacksonville Coke Gas Plant
Work will soon begin again near the former site of a gas plant in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville City Council gave unanimous approval to an agreement with Ameren Illinois Monday night to complete work to rehabilitate portions of both Anna and West Streets. Earlier this summer, Ameren completed the project to...
National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday
It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
Taylorville Kroger closed by IEPA
TAYLORVILLE - A Kroger store in Taylorville was closed on Friday with all employees removed from the premises. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 E. Bidwell St. The seal order was due to concerns relating... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Dinosaurs come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dinosaurs were spotted in the Capital City!. A giant dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Illinois State Fair this year. There will be dinos as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet tall. They will be on display for kids and their families. These...
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited
One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.
Pike County Accounting Software Issues Lead to Delayed Audit, Possible State Funding Consequences
Pike County is facing the possibility of being placed on the state’s Do Not Pay list. The Pike County Board was alerted to a number of errors that exist in the county’s fund status report. The errors in the report are a result of payroll expenditures not being reflected in the fund status report, according to Pike County Treasurer Scott Syrcle.
Winslow named new ILACP Executive Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is named executive director of Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. According to ILACP, Winslow will begin serving as executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police on September 1, 2022. The Executive Board approved his appointment July...
Students build home and give it to new homeowners
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Canton High School building trades class spent the last 9 months building a home for a couple. Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that builds homes for families in need. For more affordable homes, they use 3d printers to lay the foundation and basic building blocks.
3 suspects in custody after chase, shots fired at officers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to shots exchanged with officers in Madison County late Friday night. Police said the three suspects were in a stolen car when the chase started. Tactical units tried to stop the car with spikes but were unsuccessful. The chase continued into Venice, Illinois. One passenger was let out of the car to run before police eventually caught him. Officers said the two other suspects stayed in the car when the car crashed.
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
911 call: ‘A lady come out and stabbed a rat’ at Staab Funeral Home during union protest
(The Center Square) – A funeral home employee could face criminal charges after police said she admitted to stabbing an inflatable rat used during a union protest. Monday morning in Springfield outside of Staab Funeral Home, John Nicks called 911 saying they were protesting the private business for not using union labor and “a lady just came out and stabbed a rat,” confusing the dispatcher.
2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes
Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
