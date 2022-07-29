North Greene Schools to Move to Contracted Food Service

wlds.com
Related
nativenewsonline.net
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
Parents ready to send kids back to school, but inflation means high prices.
Parents hoped for normalcy after two years of pandemic school stress. Instead, they're struggling with soaring inflation in back-to-school shopping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Swap shop helping London families with school uniforms
School uniform costs can be the cause of stress for many parents. One London charity is trying to help families in need by holding a school uniform 'pop-up swap shop' to help with the cost of living crisis. The service run by charity Smile, which supports local families on low...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
Comments / 0