Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
Oregon Humane Society Hosts Vaccine And Wellness Clinics
Throughout the month of August, Oregon Humane Society is hosting Wellness and Vaccine Clinics for pets. These clinics are designed to support pet owners who need routine care for their pets or are struggling to find a veterinary clinic that is accepting new patients. “Veterinary clinics in our community have...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
An ash tree’s worst nightmare
The emerald ash borer (EAB) beetle (Agrilus planipennis) is being called the most destructive forest pest in North America, and that’s saying something when you consider the devastation caused by other pests such as gypsy moths and bark beetles. These wood-boring pests are native to parts of Asia and were first detected in North America in 2002 — but now they are here in Oregon.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
How One Medical Board is Injecting DEI into All Aspects of Medical Education
Last year, Oregon Health & Science University Hillsboro Medical Center began developing an “anti-racism and structural competency curriculum” for internal medicine residents. The school wasn’t alone. Georgetown University Hospital created a “social medicine and health equity track” for its residents. And this year, the health care system Honor Health started a project “to demonstrate how health care organizations can address DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] through the formation of People Resource Groups, affinity groups”—that is, segregated groups—”based on race, ethnicity, gender, and/or orientation.”
Portland housing agency scrambled to obtain air conditioners amid heat wave, some residents still waiting
As the Portland area’s chilly spring dragged on, Richelle Valeno made monthly payments on a $250 portable air conditioning unit she couldn’t afford to purchase outright. After June 2021′s grueling heat wave, she wanted to be prepared if temperatures again became life-threatening. The 61-year-old lives in the...
Vancouver opens fentanyl dispensary to legally regulate safe drug use
In a radical move to reduce fatal overdoses and severe illnesses, a dispensary in Vancouver is offering up a legal and safer way for drug users to get fentanyl.
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities – TechCrunch
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Downed trees leave hundreds powerless in Portland
More than 1,000 people across the Portland metro area are without power Monday.
Heat Wave Reaches Most Dangerous Point
The Portland area is entering what could be the most dangerous phase yet in what’s already becoming a historically long and life-threatening heat wave, with forecasts showing some of the hottest potential daytime and nighttime temperatures yet. With forecasts showing temperatures potentially topping 100 degrees through Saturday, and with...
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
Officials plead with swimmers to wear life jackets amid recent drownings
In the wake of several water emergencies this week, first responders want the public to be aware that the rivers are more dangerous than normal for this time of year.
New Oregon law establishes renter’s rights to install AC units
As many in the Portland metro try to cool off from this week's heat wave, some are having to overcome obstacles with their landlords when it comes to air conditioning. Earlier in 2022, a law was passed to allow renters the right to air conditioning, but some landlords are still fighting it through fines and notices.
