The emerald ash borer (EAB) beetle (Agrilus planipennis) is being called the most destructive forest pest in North America, and that’s saying something when you consider the devastation caused by other pests such as gypsy moths and bark beetles. These wood-boring pests are native to parts of Asia and were first detected in North America in 2002 — but now they are here in Oregon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO