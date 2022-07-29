ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Hosts Vaccine And Wellness Clinics

Throughout the month of August, Oregon Humane Society is hosting Wellness and Vaccine Clinics for pets. These clinics are designed to support pet owners who need routine care for their pets or are struggling to find a veterinary clinic that is accepting new patients. “Veterinary clinics in our community have...
PORTLAND, OR
cedarmillnews.com

An ash tree’s worst nightmare

The emerald ash borer (EAB) beetle (Agrilus planipennis) is being called the most destructive forest pest in North America, and that’s saying something when you consider the devastation caused by other pests such as gypsy moths and bark beetles. These wood-boring pests are native to parts of Asia and were first detected in North America in 2002 — but now they are here in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave

At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
PORTLAND, OR
foreigndesknews.com

How One Medical Board is Injecting DEI into All Aspects of Medical Education

Last year, Oregon Health & Science University Hillsboro Medical Center began developing an “anti-racism and structural competency curriculum” for internal medicine residents. The school wasn’t alone. Georgetown University Hospital created a “social medicine and health equity track” for its residents. And this year, the health care system Honor Health started a project “to demonstrate how health care organizations can address DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] through the formation of People Resource Groups, affinity groups”—that is, segregated groups—”based on race, ethnicity, gender, and/or orientation.”
HILLSBORO, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
techaiapp.com

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities – TechCrunch

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Heat Wave Reaches Most Dangerous Point

The Portland area is entering what could be the most dangerous phase yet in what’s already becoming a historically long and life-threatening heat wave, with forecasts showing some of the hottest potential daytime and nighttime temperatures yet. With forecasts showing temperatures potentially topping 100 degrees through Saturday, and with...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

