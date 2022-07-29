Car goes into ditch, closing Garner road

www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle Tribune
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Second chance changes man’s life after prisonThe Triangle Tribune
Related
Several people injured in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
Several people were injured Saturday in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County.
Car crashes in ditch, driver killed in Garner
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a crash Friday morning when their car went into a ditch. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. Poplar Springs Church Road was temporarily closed near Old Stage Road in Garner. It appears a single car hit a tree and went off...
6 injured in serious crash in Selma
Six people were injured in a head on collision Saturday afternoon in Selma.
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
1 hospitalized in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning. Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes. Troopers said one person was...
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
cbs17
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Police rescue donkeys found in Zebulon neighborhood after storms spooked them
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon Police Department came to the rescue Saturday morning after they say two donkeys escaped their home during Friday night’s storms. “We think these babies got spooked in the storm,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. Police say the two were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 displaced as Durham home heavily damaged by fire
Two people were forced out of their Durham home by a fire on Skybrook Lane.
Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina
The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.
WXII 12
Burlington man shot shortly after altercation, taken to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is recovering from injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning. According to a news release, just before 6 a.m. Burlington police, fire, and Alamance County EMS were called to the 700 block of Ross Street regarding the shooting. When they arrived, police officers found...
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the events surrounding a death linked to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials said before the plane landed a man jumped or fell out of a plane without a parachute and died. That man was...
chapelboro.com
Trio of Incidents Slow Chapel Hill Traffic Friday; 300 Lose Power
Some Chapel Hill commuters may have experienced delays on their commutes after a trio of traffic-related incidents Friday morning. The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a fallen tree at Country Club Road and Ridge Road and two separate crashes: one at Raleigh Road and Hamilton Road and a second at 700 East Franklin Street.
Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road. The closure began at 3:52 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. There is no […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a local man on Saturday. The accident happened near Vass on Union Church Road, between Joel Road and Vick Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. According to authorities on scene, the man was traveling toward Carthage when he lost control at a curve...
WRAL
Police arrest man accused of setting Fayetteville motel on fire
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police arrest man accused of setting Fayetteville motel on fire. The motel has been shut down since the fire and Desai said he can't reopen...
cbs17
Crash closes multiple lanes on 540 E near Knightdale
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A collision has closed a portion of I-540 eastbound near Lynwood Road. The collision has stopped all eastbound traffic about a mile past exit 24 for US 64/Knightdale Blvd. As of 4:45 p.m., traffic is backed up for just over a mile. Drivers expecting to...
Police search local neighborhood for person who jumped or fell from plane before emergency landing
Holly Springs, N.C. — First responders fanned out in southwest Wake County Friday afternoon, looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen from a plane as it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport. A landing gear issue caused the plane – a twin-engine turbo – to make an emergency...
WRAL
Body found in Fuquay-Varina believed to belong to person who jumped or fell from airplane
Holly Springs, N.C. — Authorities believe they have found the body of a person who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport for an emergency landing. First responders fanned out in southwest Wake County Friday afternoon, looking the person who exited the...
Comments / 1