ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, IL

Sheffler Re-Trial Begins To Take Shape, Jury Selection To Begin Monday

wlds.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence

Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

Judge in re-trial of Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects says jury can't hear of acquittals, FBI informant texts

A federal judge handling the re-trial of two men charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping plot of Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer decided Tuesday that information about the first trial, the acquittals of two other men and text messages with an FBI informant cannot be included as part of the evidence presented before the jury during the second trial slated to begin next month.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mendon, IL
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Denver

Jurors begin deliberating in safari killing trial

A lawyer for a wealthy dentist accused of shooting his wife straight through the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari to be with his longtime girlfriend urged jurors on Friday to dismiss what he said was a government case built on gossip and innuendo and acquit him.Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph's attorney, David Markus, said there was a "lot of noise" during the three-week trial about the 67-year-old defendant's affairs, cash payments to his girlfriend and whether the funeral he organized for his wife was nice enough. But he said federal prosecutors had not proven that Bianca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Nikolas Cruz trial shows need for death penalty phase jury reforms

Media coverage of the penalty phase of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial illustrates something important. Namely, the challenge of jury responsibilities in a first-degree murder trial. America is a diverse nation. The jury process is intended to represent this aspect of our society. In theory, if 12 people are...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy